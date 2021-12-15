Batman: Beyond the White Knight by Sean Murphy Launches in March

Finally answering fan complaints that there simply are not enough Batman titles on the stands each month, DC Comics has announced a new entry in the Black Label White Knight Universe. Batman: Beyond the White Knight, by Sean Murphy (no Gordon in the credits), sees Bruce Wayne break out of prison after 10 years to stop Terry McGinnis, who has stolen the Batman Beyond suit.

Here's what Murphy had to say about Batman: Beyond the White Knight:

I really missed working in Gotham and it feels so great to be back. Drawing Neo-Gotham as an upgraded, retrofitted futurescape has been a blast. I'm working hard to blend the Beyond aesthetic with the White Knight world. Batman Beyond and Terry McGinnis fans will get everything they loved about the animated series, as well as a few twists.

Check out a solicit and preview below.

BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #1

Issue 1 of 8

Written by Sean Murphy

Art, Cover and Variant Cover by Sean Murphy

Colors by Dave Stewart

4.99 US | 32 PAGES

On Sale March 29, 2022 A lot can change in 10 years, especially in Gotham! Batman, a.k.a. Bruce Wayne, may be behind bars, but the real criminals are still out there. Gotham Motors CEO Derek Powers has seized control of the Wayne family's assets and is using them to transform the GTO and the city they've sworn to protect. Crime is down, but at what cost? A new Batman has emerged in the city, and only Bruce is fully aware of the dangers to come. It's time to destroy the mantle for good, but he'll need one of his forgotten sons' help to do so. Enter Jason Todd…the first Robin?! In this thrilling sequel to the comic book hits Batman: White Knight and Batman: Curse of the White Knight, writer/artist Sean Murphy invites the audience to go beyond the Gotham they know to discover an engrossing new take on the city and its heroes. Welcome to Neo-Gotham and the world of Beyond the White Knight.