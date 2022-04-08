Batman/Catwoman #11 Preview: Catwoman's Secret

Catwoman is hiding another man from Batman in this preview of Batman/Catwoman #11, in stores on Tuesday. Aren't all men trash? We mean that literally, because the man she's hiding is The Riddler, and she's hiding him in a dumpster. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN/CATWOMAN #11

DC Comics

0222DC084

0222DC085 – Batman/Catwoman #11 Jim Lee, Scott Williams Cover – $4.99

0222DC086 – Batman/Catwoman #11 Travis Charest Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Clay Mann

After barely escaping with one of her nine lives, Selina arrives at a crossroads. She can either continue on the path of a criminal or take a chance at being a hero like Batman. There's just one thing she has to do: make a vow to never kill The Joker. But what could lead her to break that sacred promise years later? Find out in the penultimate issue of this critically acclaimed maxiseries!

In Shops: 4/12/2022

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.