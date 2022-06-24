Batman/Catwoman #12 Preview: Somebody's Getting Married

Will Batman and Catwoman really tie the knot in Batman/Catwoman #12? Fool us once, Tom King… Check out the preview below.

BATMAN/CATWOMAN #12

DC Comics

0422DC094

0422DC095 – Batman/Catwoman #12 Jim Lee, Scott Williams Cover – $4.99

0422DC096 – Batman/Catwoman #12 Travis Charest Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Clay Mann

Wedding bells are finally ringing for Batman and Catwoman! As our story concludes, the lovers prepare to take the next steps in their lives together by trading everlasting vows. The Bat/Cat wedding is here, and knowing Bruce and Selina, it'll be anything but conventional. You won't want to miss this final chapter of Tom King's Batman epic!

In Shops: 6/28/2022

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.