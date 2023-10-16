Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: catwoman, Gotham War

Batman/Catwoman Gotham War Spoilers – The Grift Revealed

Catwoman #58 is out tomorrow, currently in the grip of the Gotham War crossover storyline. And there are spoilers in the wild...

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool ran some Batgossip from New York Comic Con that seems to be playing out in this week's Catwoman #58 out tomorrow. Currently in the grip of the Gotham War crossover storyline. This has seen a major difference in policy between the two regarding how to cope with the constant Gotham crime wave. Catwoman has trained the henchmen of the Big Bads to become high-end thieves, and cat burglars like her, with violent crime on the streets of Gotham down 75%. But this pragmatic solution it's so against Batman's credo that he has opposed her – and the rest of the Batman crew – in turning a blind eye to these crimes. We have already seen that DC villain, the immortal caveman Vandal Savage has bought the Wayne Manor from under Bruce Wayne, knowing Bruce is Batman and getting access to all his Batcave stuff. While his daughter, Scandal Savage, placed herself alongside Catwoman at the beginning and shaped this plan of hers as her right-hand woman, Marquise.

And this is the Savage plan. It's all a grift for the Savages, as a way to gather jewellery embedded with the meteor that gave Vandal Savage his immortality, as well as forming the Lazarus Pits. Getting these thieves trained to steal the jewellery, which has been gathering in Gotham for some time, gathering them all together. And making an immortal army of them all.

Catwoman included. Though, as ever, she has her own plan, her own ideology, her own sense of purpose. And her own nine lives to play with.

If both Batman and Catwoman have been played by the Savages, might that give them enough common purpose? Even considering what Batman did to Jason Todd?

What hasn't been revealed, but what Bleeding Cool also heard, is that the meteor rocks affect the mind of the wearer. Do you want to know why rich people still live in Gotham, despite everything that has gone down from No Man's Land to the Riddler lockdown? It's a question we have asked a few times here on Bleeding Cool. Well, their own jewellery talks to them and won't let them leave. And why Gotham? Well, Bruce Wayne has the biggest piece of all in his Batcave – and now Vandal Savage has it. And an army of thieves whom he can make immortal… as well as all of Batman's stuff to play with.

Looks like the war had different players right from the beginning. Catwoman #58 by Tini Howard and Nico Leon is published from DC Comics tomorrow.

CATWOMAN #58 CVR A DAVID NAKAYAMA (BATMAN CATWOMAN THE GOTHAM WAR)

(W) Tini Howard (A) Nico Leon (CA) David Nakayama

THE PENULTIMATE CHAPTER OF THE GOTHAM WAR! Every general puts their plans into play as Selina Kyle's cat's cradle threatens to pull the city apart. Red Hood, fundamentally changed, struggles to find his new role in this broken city. Claws fly, secrets are told, and hearts are on the line in the penultimate chapter of the Gotham War event. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/17/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!