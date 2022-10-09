Batman & Dark Crisis Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too.
Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week
- Batman #128
- Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #5
- Spider-Man #1
- Joker the Man Who Stopped Laughing #1
- X-Men Red #7
- AXE X-Men #1
- Junkyard Joe #1
- Edge of Spider-Verse #5
- Star Wars Mandalorian #4
- Hulk #9
Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…
- Fat Jack's Comicrypt, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- Rodman Comics, Ankeny, Iowa.
- Ssalefish Comics of Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Concord, North Carolina.
- Graham Crackers Comics, twelve eclectic shops in California, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
Who had this to say…
- "Good sales week. Spider-Man 1 did not do as well as I had thought it would. Hopefully it has legs." – Rodman Comics
- "No surprises here with Batman and Spider-Man at the top." – Graham Crackers Comics
