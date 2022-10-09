Batman & Dark Crisis Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Batman #128 Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #5 Spider-Man #1 Joker the Man Who Stopped Laughing #1 X-Men Red #7 AXE X-Men #1 Junkyard Joe #1 Edge of Spider-Verse #5 Star Wars Mandalorian #4 Hulk #9

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say…

"Good sales week. Spider-Man 1 did not do as well as I had thought it would. Hopefully it has legs." – Rodman Comics

"No surprises here with Batman and Spider-Man at the top." – Graham Crackers Comics

If your store would like to be involved with the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, get in touch. And as an added treat, the Top Twenty Bleeding Cool Traffic Of The Week.