Two New Looks For A Superman In Dark Crisis Tomorrow (Spoilers)

Tomorrow's Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #5 and Dark Crisis: The Deadly Green #1 one-shot both give new looks for two different Superman, Jon Kent and Clark Kent varieties. The latter sees Jon Kent exploring the nature of the Great Darkness, via the Plant Elemental who first encountered the force way back in Alan Moore, Steve Bissette, Rick Veitch and John Totleben's Swamp Thing forty years ago.

With two hybrids together, creating a brand new look.

1. A New Electric Blue Superman For His 25th Anniversary

No, sorry, wait, that's the other Superman, his dad, Clark Kent. And now one who has created something which we previously referred to, "We have had a World Without Superman. We have had a World Without The Justice League. Now we will have Superman With A World." And, yes, we have a brand new Electric Blue Superman for his own 25th year anniversary. So what about Jon Kent?

2. SuperSwampThing

Swamp Thing and Superman together? No one tells Jay Nakamura, okay? He may not be quite as understanding. TwoSwamp Things as well, Alec and Levi…

DARK CRISIS #5 (OF 7) CVR A SAMPERE

DC COMICS

AUG223190

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sanchez

WAR AT THE HALL OF JUSTICE! After the shocking events of the last issue, Pariah has won. And now his Dark Army is poised for the invasion of our world. It's up to the Titans to rally the remaining heroes to defeat Deathstroke's ever-growing forces and avert total destruction! An epic war starts on the steps of the Hall of Justice, and only a miracle could help the heroes now. But all hope is not lost, as the worlds without a Justice League have begun to loosen their grip…but can the heroes return to Earth if it means one member of the Justice League could be lost forever?In Shops: Oct 04, 2022 SRP: $4.99 DARK CRISIS DEADLY GREEN #1 CVR A MONTES

DC COMICS

AUG223196

(W) Joshua Williamson, Various (A) Daniel Bayliss, Various (CA) Goni Montes

SUPERMAN AND SWAMP THING UNCOVER THE SECRETS OF THE GREAT DARKNESS!

During the original Crisis on Infinite Earths, Swamp Thing encountered and formed a truce with the Great Darkness, but this ancient force has been awakened by Pariah and now its influence is felt across the Multiverse. Now the Avatar of the Green must work together with new allies to investigate how far it's spread and why it would work with Pariah. If they want to stop the Great Darkness from swallowing the Green, they need some extra help…ENTER: SUPER SWAMP THING.In Shops: Oct 04, 2022 SRP: $5.99