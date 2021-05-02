Batman/Fortnite Hardcover Graphic Novel Will Have All 7 Digital Items

The release of the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point series caught a lot of people by surprise, especially the appeal of the Harley Quinn Fortnite skin in print copies of the comic – and digital copies to those in the US who have paid subscriptions to the DC Universe App. The first issue has gone to second and third printings already and the second and third issues, still not yet published have also gone to second printings. But for those happy to a) wait and b) not have to chase down each and every issue, there's another option, the collected hardcover of the comic. The Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Hardcover will be published in bookstores and comic shops on the 7th of September. It will contain a code to download all seven Fortnite skins, including the Batman Fortnite Armor. And for those unable to get to comic book shops, it will provide another option – albeit it one four months hence. Ans even though it is a third of 2021 away, right now it is DC Comics' bestseller on Amazon.