Batman Giving Off Signals, The Daily LITG, 13th May 2020.

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is up to in this time of trial. With a new date for The Three Jokers – and a new ability for the Batman to boot.
Dungeons & Dragons, a new Bat Signal and the ten most-read stories yesterday
Bleeding Cool continues to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Dungeons, Dragons and a lack of a black Batman, Lots of Flashes though. Keep up with your Daily LITG.
- Opinion: Regarding Dungeons & Dragons, Session 0, & Consent
- Batman Gets a New Ability in The Three Jokers, Out on August 25th
- John Ridley, Luke Fox Batman, 5G, No More?
- No More Black Batman? The Daily LITG 12th May 2020
- Here's How To Get Every Single Issue of The Walking Dead for Just $18
- Dead By Daylight Will Add A New Horror License On Its Anniversary
- Was Heroes In Crisis About Harley Quinn Falling For Booster Gold?
- Niantic Lowers Wayfarer Reviewer Level Requirement For Pokémon GO
- Eric Bischoff: Man Who Let Hulk Hogan Have Sex With Wife A Bad Friend
- Wally, Barry and Jay to Appear in Death Metal Spinoff, Speed Metal
Excavating Fantastic Four, and the five most-read stories one year ago
A year ago we were looking at Fantastic Four and 4Chan Was that only a year ago?
- Marvel Phase 4Chan Rumours For Film And TV… Potential Spoilers Await
- Bryan Hill Responds to Tony Isabella Trashing Batman and the Outsiders
- If Your Comic Store is On Tool's Tour, You're Getting A Visit
- Remember That Alex Ross Fantastic Four Teaser From 2017?
- Comic Cave in Springfield, Missouri Closes After People Stop Picking Up Their Comics
Comic Book Events happening today
There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, on the Daily LITG. And we are returning to events in the flesh as well.
- Not Quite New Comics Wednesday with The Hall of Comics, 10am EDT
- Comic Creators TV, 7pm EDT
- SophiaX – Create Your Own Comic Book 4 Week Course for Kids, 4.30-5.30pm BST
- The Comics Haul with Amy and Paul by Sideshow Collectibles, 11am-noon PDT
- It's a special two part event with comics and kids shows, Altered Universe, 2pm PDT
- Business After Hours – Free Lunch Comics, Bradley Regional Chamber of Commerce, 5.30-7.30pm EDT
- POW! Writing and Drawing Comics – Spring 2020 Online, Uptown Stories, 3pm EDT
- Overhaul History – Comics Discussion and Character Histories by The Bomb4stic Bagman, 6.30pm EDT
Comic Book Industry birthdays, today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Marv Wolfman, co-creator of Blade, Nova, Black Cat, Raven, Starfire, Cyborg, Tim Drake, Bullseye, Deathstroke and Crisis On Infinite Earths.
- Andrew Pepoy, writer/artist/inker on comics including Superman, Spider-Man, Batman, X-Men
- Bill Pulkovski, CEO of Rocket Ink Comics
- Andrew LoVuolo, cerator of The Rift
- Joshua Waerloga, cartoonist
- Comics journalist and author, Christine Marie
