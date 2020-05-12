No More Black Batman? The Daily LITG 12th May 2020.

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is up to in this time of trial. With plenty of people getting down with Dungeons & Dragons, but also talking about the word coming down that DC Comics has nixed their planned 5G relaunch of their Batman ongoing comic with an aged-up Bruce Wayne and Lucius Fox's son Luke Fox as the new Batman, written by Oscar winner John Ridley. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Dungeons & Dragons, Black Batman and the ten most-read stories yesterday
Bleeding Cool continues to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Dungeons, Dragons and a lack of a black Batman, Lots of Flashes though. Keep up with your Daily LITG.
- Opinion: Regarding Dungeons & Dragons, Session 0, & Consent
- John Ridley, Luke Fox Batman, 5G, No More?
- We Review Dungeons & Dragons: Days Of Endless Adventure
- Wally, Barry and Jay to Appear in Death Metal Spinoff, Speed Metal
- Tom Segura Doubles Down on Wrestling Fans, Attacks AJ Styles
- Niantic Lowers Wayfarer Reviewer Level Requirement For Pokémon GO
- Uzumaki's Junji Ito: Anime Adaptation Process Like A "Dream"
- Marty Pasko, Writer on Superman, Doctor Fate and Roseanne, Dies At 65
- Doctor Who: Osgood Calls Zoom Meeting to Address The Zygon Isolation
- Many Endings Of Uncanny X-Men #137 by Chris Claremont and John Byrne
Excavating Fantastic Four, and the five most-read stories one year ago
A year ago we were looking at Fantastic Four and 4Chan Was that only a year ago?
- Remember That Alex Ross Fantastic Four Teaser From 2017?
- Immortal Hulk Now Outsells Batman
- Marvel Phase 4Chan Rumours For Film And TV… Potential Spoilers Await
- D&D Pulls Jared Knabenbauer and Holly Conrad From D&D Live 2019
- Comic Store In Your Future- Avengers: Endgame Hurt Sales, Unlike Hellboy
