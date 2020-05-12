No More Black Batman? The Daily LITG 12th May 2020

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is up to in this time of trial. With plenty of people getting down with Dungeons & Dragons, but also talking about the word coming down that DC Comics has nixed their planned 5G relaunch of their Batman ongoing comic with an aged-up Bruce Wayne and Lucius Fox's son Luke Fox as the new Batman, written by Oscar winner John Ridley. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Dungeons & Dragons, Black Batman and the ten most-read stories yesterday

Bleeding Cool continues to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Dungeons, Dragons and a lack of a black Batman, Lots of Flashes though. Keep up with your Daily LITG.

  1. Opinion: Regarding Dungeons & Dragons, Session 0, & Consent
  2. John Ridley, Luke Fox Batman, 5G, No More?
  3. We Review Dungeons & Dragons: Days Of Endless Adventure
  4. Wally, Barry and Jay to Appear in Death Metal Spinoff, Speed Metal
  5. Tom Segura Doubles Down on Wrestling Fans, Attacks AJ Styles
  6. Niantic Lowers Wayfarer Reviewer Level Requirement For Pokémon GO
  7. Uzumaki's Junji Ito: Anime Adaptation Process Like A "Dream"
  8. Marty Pasko, Writer on Superman, Doctor Fate and Roseanne, Dies At 65
  9. Doctor Who: Osgood Calls Zoom Meeting to Address The Zygon Isolation
  10. Many Endings Of Uncanny X-Men #137 by Chris Claremont and John Byrne

Excavating Fantastic Four, and the five most-read stories one year ago

A year ago we were looking at Fantastic Four and 4Chan Was that only a year ago?

  1. Remember That Alex Ross Fantastic Four Teaser From 2017?
  2. Immortal Hulk Now Outsells Batman
  3. Marvel Phase 4Chan Rumours For Film And TV… Potential Spoilers Await
  4. D&D Pulls Jared Knabenbauer and Holly Conrad From D&D Live 2019
  5. Comic Store In Your Future- Avengers: Endgame Hurt Sales, Unlike Hellboy

Comic Book Events happening today

There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, on the Daily LITG. And we are returning to events in the flesh as well.

Comic Book Industry birthdays, today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • David Mack, comic creator of Kabuki, Daredevil, Cover and superspy
  • Neil D Vokes, artist on Superman Adventures, Robotech Masters, Ninjak and Soulsearchers & Company.
  • Sam Shiffler, comics art dealer
  • Cesar Feliciano, artist of The Red Ten.
  • Chad Parenteau, writer of This Sickness
  • Andrew Farago, curator of the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco, Northern California chairman of the National Cartoonists Society, writer of Marvel Holiday Special and Chronicles of William Bazillion
  • Michael Seddon, cartoonist

