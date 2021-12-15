Batman Meets Hush In Issue #608, On Auction At ComicConnect

Batman #608 kicked off one of the most successful runs on the book in the 2000s, written by Jeph Loeb and drawn by Jim Lee. Fans were especially jazzed to see Lee take on Batman in a full-time role as the regular penciler on the book, and he delivered big time. Sure, he was late as usual, but I, for one, thought the story, Hush, was worth it. Not only did we get appearances from every major Bat-villain, but Hush himself was an awesome foe for Bats, though I would agree with those that think the finale was disappointing. Still, before that, it was a hell of a ride. Up for auction at ComicConnect is a rare second print of the kick-off to the run, CGC graded at 9.6. Such an iconic image, and currently at $55 a steal for this book. Check it out below.

An Iconic Batman Story Begins

"White pages; Second Printing. 1st Jim Lee/Jeph Loeb; 1st Hush. WRITTEN BY JEPH LOEB; ART AND COVER BY JIM LEE AND SCOTT WILLIAMS Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee begin their much-anticipated run on BATMAN with the 12-part "Hush." What's this new storyline about? Like the title says, it's a secret that's best kept under wraps for now. But Killer Croc is sure to be a part of the puzzle. What we can tell you is that Batman attempts to bring an end to the vile kidnapping of an innocent child. But suddenly, all hell breaks loose."

