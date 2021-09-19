Batman Secret Files Miracle Molly #1 Preview: Because U Demanded It

Batman Secret Files Miracle Molly #1 is in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. According to the solicit, people have allegedly been clamoring to know more about Molly and this five-dollar one-shot is going to deliver what they want. Check out a preview below.

BATMAN SECRET FILES MIRACLE MOLLY #1 (ONE SHOT)

DC Comics

0721DC014 – BATMAN SECRET FILES MIRACLE MOLLY #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B JUSTINE FRANY CARD STOCK VAR (FEAR STATE) – $5.99

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Dani (CA) Little Thunder

Since Miracle Molly's explosive first appearance in the pages of Batman, people have been clamoring to know more about the colorful transhumanist vigilante! Now the wait is over—the history of Gotham's latest breakout star is revealed! It's a story so secret even Miracle Molly doesn't remember it! Discover what led a regular Gothamite to reject their past, name, and humanity to embrace the promise of a blank slate—the promise of the Unsanity Collective! Batman series writer James Tynion IV teams up with rising superstar artist Dani to bring you all the way back to the beginning of Miracle Molly in this exciting and integral Fear State special.

In Shops: 9/21/2021

SRP: $4.99