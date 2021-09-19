Batman Secret Files Miracle Molly #1 Preview: Because U Demanded It

Batman Secret Files Miracle Molly #1 is in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. According to the solicit, people have allegedly been clamoring to know more about Molly and this five-dollar one-shot is going to deliver what they want. Check out a preview below.
BATMAN SECRET FILES MIRACLE MOLLY #1 (ONE SHOT)
DC Comics
0721DC013
0721DC014 – BATMAN SECRET FILES MIRACLE MOLLY #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B JUSTINE FRANY CARD STOCK VAR (FEAR STATE) – $5.99
(W) James Tynion IV (A) Dani (CA) Little Thunder
Since Miracle Molly's explosive first appearance in the pages of Batman, people have been clamoring to know more about the colorful transhumanist vigilante! Now the wait is over—the history of Gotham's latest breakout star is revealed! It's a story so secret even Miracle Molly doesn't remember it! Discover what led a regular Gothamite to reject their past, name, and humanity to embrace the promise of a blank slate—the promise of the Unsanity Collective! Batman series writer James Tynion IV teams up with rising superstar artist Dani to bring you all the way back to the beginning of Miracle Molly in this exciting and integral Fear State special.
In Shops: 9/21/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for 0721DC013 BATMAN SECRET FILES MIRACLE MOLLY #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A LITTLE THUNDER (FEAR STATE), by (W) James Tynion IV (A) Dani (CA) Little Thunder, in stores Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0721DC014 BATMAN SECRET FILES MIRACLE MOLLY #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B JUSTINE FRANY CARD STOCK VAR (FEAR STATE), by (W) James Tynion IV (A) Dani (CA) Justine Frany, in stores Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Variant cover for BATMAN SECRET FILES MIRACLE MOLLY #1 (ONE SHOT), by (W) James Tynion IV (A) Dani (CA) Little Thunder, in stores Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC013 BATMAN SECRET FILES MIRACLE MOLLY #1 (ONE SHOT), by (W) James Tynion IV (A) Dani (CA) Little Thunder, in stores Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC013 BATMAN SECRET FILES MIRACLE MOLLY #1 (ONE SHOT), by (W) James Tynion IV (A) Dani (CA) Little Thunder, in stores Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC013 BATMAN SECRET FILES MIRACLE MOLLY #1 (ONE SHOT), by (W) James Tynion IV (A) Dani (CA) Little Thunder, in stores Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC013 BATMAN SECRET FILES MIRACLE MOLLY #1 (ONE SHOT), by (W) James Tynion IV (A) Dani (CA) Little Thunder, in stores Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from DC Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.