Batman the Detective #5 Preview: Batman's New World Order

Batman continues his European adventure on Tuesday in Batman the Detective #5, the penultimate issue of this mini-series. In this preview, Batman has formed an alliance of police chiefs and agency heads throughout the continent, with Batman in charge. Call it a New World Order, with Batman calling the shots. Sure, you might be thinking, isn't it a potentially bad idea to allow an American costumed vigilante with questionable mental health status to control the law enforcement of an entire continent, but to that, we would say: Bruce Wayne is also a billionaire, so if you look at it that way, it's really not that different than the way things normally work. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN THE DETECTIVE #5 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0721DC073

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Andy Kubert, Sandra Hope (CA) Andy Kubert

Equilibrium unmasked! Falling further behind the villainous Equilibrium, Batman enlists the help of the European Alliance of the Bat in hopes of turning the case around! With Squire in tow, the Dark Knight attempts to thwart a mass execution in Belgium in brutal, epic fashion!

In Shops: 9/21/2021

SRP: $3.99