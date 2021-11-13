Batman vs Bigby A Wolf In Gotham #3 Preview: Who's Afraid?

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews… again… because Diamond still can't get their **** together. What did you click on, Steve?! What did you do?! Anyway, the show must go on, amirite? The Batman/Fables crossover continues in Batman vs Bigby A Wolf in Gotham #3, in stores on Tuesday from DC. In typical crossover fashion, Batman and Bigby are fighting each other, but who's pulling the strings behind the scenes? We have no idea… and this preview doesn't shed much light on it. But give it a read anyway.

BATMAN VS BIGBY A WOLF IN GOTHAM #3 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Bill Willingham (A) Brian Level, Jay Leisten (CA) Yanick Paquette

Batman and Bigby's brawl comes to a grinding halt after a wave of explosions rocks Gotham. When a giant wolf emerges from the wreckage, Batman and his team of Robins stop at nothing to bring down the beast—and all goes according to the true villain's master plan!

In Shops: 11/16/2021

SRP: $3.99

