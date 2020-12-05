Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad, Travis Moore Join Wonder Woman #770

The Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman solicitation from DC Comics, by Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad and Jen Bartel, reads "The Undoing are coming. Long past the Age of Heroes, few of Diana Prince's friends survive, and most of her sisters have passed as well. As an immortal goddess, this is her lot. But then, a threat appears that even the mighty Darkseid can't handle—and it's up to Wonder Woman to take on the battle! It's big action and high fantasy at the end of time."

Well, Becky Cloonan and Michael Conrad will be following this run as the new writers of DC's ongoing series for the DC Omniverse, with Wonder Woman #770, out in March, drawn by Travis Moore.

This was just announced at CCXP along with a bunch of artwork showing off Diana, Yara Flor, Nubia, Donna Troy, and many other Wonder Women and associates.

It does seem to be the pattern that creators – especially writers – who worked on the Future State versions of comics are getting to relaunch them in the present day in March. Which also ties into the idea that 5G was originally meant to be an ongoing thing rather than the two-month editorial fill-in it became, as the creators are largely (so far) staying on the books, as with Swamp Thing #1, The Suicide Squad #1, Teen Titans Academy #1, Green Lantern #1 and Justice League Dark.

Italian American comic creator Becky Cloonan worked on comics such as Channel Zero and Demo with Brian Wood as well as creating her own mini-comics. She created East Coast Rising at TokyoPop and worked on American Virgin at DC with Steve T Seagle. She was also the first woman to draw the main Batman comic from DC. She co-created Gotham Academy, remade Batgirl, launched Southern Cross from Image, wrote The Punisher from Marvel, and co-created The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys with Gerard Way.

Michael Conrad has more recently come to comics, writing for Doom Patrol and Bizarre Adventures: Tomb of Dracula as well as his own Mystery School Comics Group. Travis Moore has worked on comics such as Fables, Nightwing, Freedom Fighters, JSA All Stars and more, mostly for DC Comics.