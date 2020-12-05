Tim Sheridan, Rafa Sandoval's Teen Titans Academy #1 From DC in March

The solicitation for Future State: Teen Titans #2 states "Red X returns to the Teen Titans! The mysterious former Teen Titans Academy student joins the surviving Titans in a final fight to stop the threat unleashed by one of the school's students. Nightwing, Raven, Crush, Shazam, Starfire, Cybeast, and Red Arrow face their demons as one of these heroes must make the ultimate sacrifice to save their world!"

Well, while I slept last night, there were CCXP announcements from DC Comics regarding their March titles. The DC Omniverse. DC 2021. Whatever you wish to call it. And the writer and artist of Future State: Teen Titans, Tim Sheridan and Rafa Sandoval will be launching Teen Titans Academy #1 from DC Comics in March. And it looks as if the new character Red X, whoever is under the helmet, will be a lead in the new series going forward.

It does seem to be the pattern that creators who worked on the Future State versions of comics are getting to relaunch them in the present day in March. Which also ties into the idea that 5G was originally meant to be an ongoing thing rather than the two-month editorial fill-in it became, as the creators are largely (so far) staying on the books, as with Swamp Thing #1 and The Suicide Squad #1.

Tim Sheridan is best known for writing Transformers, Masters Of the Universe, Superman, Shazam and Teen Titans across all manner of media, studios, publishers and broadcasters. Rafa Sandoval is best known for his work drawing the likes of Flash, Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps, Catwoman, X-O Manowar, X-Men Legacy, Avengers: The Initiative, Incredible Hercules, World War Hulk, Young X-Men, Ultimate Enemy and Ultimate Mystery.

And here is a look as to where it may all be heading towards.