Ben Reilly, Kaine Parker & Janine Godbe Will Return to Marvel in 2025

Ben Reilly, Kaine Parker and Janine Godbe - that's Chasm, Scarlet Spider and Hallows Eve - will return to Marvel Comics in 2025

Article Summary Ben Reilly, Kaine Parker, and Janine Godbe return to Marvel Comics in 2025 with thrilling story arcs.

Chasm: Curse Of Kaine #4 explores the intense rivalry between Ben Reilly and Kaine Parker.

Ben's complex journey from Scarlet Spider to Chasm sets the stage for new narratives.

Janine Godbe transforms into Hallow's Eve, adding intrigue to these iconic Marvel characters.

Zeb Wells may be off Amazing Spider-Man, but his plotlines will definitely be sticking around. With the fate of Ben Reilly, Kaine Parker and Elizabeth Tyne/Janine Godbe in the hands of new writers. The recent Amazing Spider-Man saw Ben Reilly as Chasm still stalking Peter Parker, obsessed with the life of the person he was cloned from, But in today's Chasm: Curse Of Kaine #4 by Steve Foxe and Andrea Broccardo, we get the James Bond-style coda at the end…

Ben Reilly, now known as Chasm, was grown in a lab by Miles Warren/Jackal as a clone of Peter Parker and Spider-Man, seemingly dying in the story that birthed him in 1975. Shown to be alive in the 1994–96 Clone Saga as Scarlet Spider, then becoming Spider-Man when Peter Parker believed that he was the clone, not Ben. Later, driven mad by the experience of being reborn and dying repeatedly, he became the new Jackal before returning to Scarlet Spider. He later became Spider-Man Beyond, and his memories were purged again before becoming the new mystical villain Chasm. Kaine Parker was revealed as the Jackal's first failed attempt of a clone of Spider-Man and later became the new Scarlet Spider. Janine Godbe, or Elizabeth Tyne, is the one great love of Ben Reilly's life. During the Dark Web storyline, Madelyne Pryor used S'ym's finger to transform Janine into Hallow's Eve, a metahuman who can use special masks to assume the powers and abilities of what they represent. And they will all be back in 2025…

CHASM CURSE OF KAINE #4 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240849

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Andrea Broccardo (CA) Mark Bagley

REILLY VS. KAINE! A fight neither of them wanted, but thanks to Druig, it is happening. Neither one comes out of this unscathed. Rated T In Shops: Nov 20, 2024 SRP: $3.99

