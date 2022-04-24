Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #303 Preview: Climate Crisis

Climate change comes for Veronica in this preview of Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #303, as rising sea levels ruin her new outfit. Check out the preview below.

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #303

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

FEB221230

(W) Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent (A) Various (CA) Francis Bonnet, Bill Galvan

BRAND NEW STORIES: "Trails and Tribulations!" When the gang's favorite hiking trail gets washed out, they need to find a new one-but every other trail is riddled with problems! Will they be able to find the perfect trail and enjoy the great outdoors?

Then, in "A Million Dollars Short," Veronica realizes that she misplaced her purse, which had a million dollars in it. Betty enlists the help of Cricket O'Dell to use her sense of smell to track down the missing purse. Betty and Veronica follow Cricket throughout Riverdale as she follows her nose towards the scent of the missing money! Will they be able to track down the missing loot?

In Shops: 4/27/2022

SRP: $8.99

