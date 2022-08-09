Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #306 Preview: The Robbery

Josie and Melody try to steal Pepper's boyfriend in this salacious preview of Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #306. Check out the preview below.

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #306

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUN221286

(W) Tania Del Rio, Tom DeFalco, VARIOUS (A) Bill Galvan, Jeff Shultz (CA) Bill Golliher

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES!!! First, in "Sunny with a Chance of Rescue," Betty and Veronica meet up for their favorite summer activity, scoping out the annual lifeguard trials on the beach and checking out the cute guys training to become lifeguards for the season! This year, they get a mischievous idea… why not take some action instead of just spectating like they always do? Will they catch the eye of a cute lifeguard, or end up in deep water?

Then, in "Mall Madness," Pepper and Josie are shopping for new bathing suits in a local mall. All is going relatively well (better for Josie than Pepper) until Melody shows up. As soon as the local boys hear that Melody is trying on bathing suits, the store and mall are soon overwhelmed by thousands of teenage boys!

In Shops: 8/10/2022

SRP: $8.99

