Beyond The Preview: Batman #6 "God, What A Night" Spoilers…

Beyond the preview: Batman #6 "God, What A Night" by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

Article Summary Bruce Wayne's secret is threatened as Dr. Zeller pieces together Robin's true identity in Batman #6

Damian Wayne struggles with his actions as Robin, straining his relationship with Bruce Wayne

Monster Men, led by Hugo Strange, launch a new attack on Gotham in Fraction and Jimenez's latest arc

Upcoming Batman issues promise a shocking Joker return and a landmark story with guest artist Ryan Sook

At the end of Batman #5, Bruce Wayne, on a date with Arkham Tower psychiatrist and inventor of a device designed to cure villainy madness, Dr Annika Zeller, were attacked by assassins, only for Bruce to save her out of costume, with a little help from Robin.

Who, without realising Annika's presence, called Bruce "father".

Leaving Dr Zeller, in Batman #6 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez previewed below, to put and two together and come up with, well…… if not four, then at least three-and-a-half.

… she might have worked out that Bruce Wayne's son Damian Wayne is Robin…

… but not yet that Batman is Bruce Wayne. Not yet, anyway.

And as Damian Wayne is beating himself up…

…. Bruce lands a few fatherly blows, to the admonishment of the memory of Alfred Pennyworth for whom this abode was named. And because this is Bleeding Cool, we get to go a few pages further in… as everyone has a bit of a sit down.

Is this what leads to that Jim Lee variant cover referencing Spider-Man No More for Tim Drake? About the relationship between Bruce Wayne and Damian Wayne?

BATMAN #6

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Jorge Jimenez (CA) Jim Lee

FRACTION AND JIMENEZ UNLEASH THE MONSTER MEN! After he survives the date night from hell, the long night isn't over for Bruce Wayne. While he juggles multiple needs as Bruce, Hugo Strange's Monster Men attack a petrochemical facility and force Batman into action. Gotham City becomes a powder keg as superstars Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez continue their acclaimed run on the Caped Crusader. $5.99 2/4/2026

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

FRACTION & JIMENEZ KICK OFF THEIR SECOND ART WITH A SHOCKING REINTRODUCTION OF THE JOKER AS YOU'VE NEVER SEEN HIM BEFORE! As Batman is beckoned to Arkham Towers by the mysterious man in Room Ten, nothing will prepare him for who he finds there. Some might call him the Caped Crusader's archnemesis. Others might call him Batman's best friend. Everyone calls him the Joker. $4.99 3/4/2026

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Ryan Sook (CA) Jorge Jimenez

ONE NIGHT. THREE STORIES. WITH GUEST ARTIST RYAN SOOK. A hero. A villain. A reporter. Three old men, on one night in Gotham, each have encounters that will reverberate across their city forever. Series writer Matt Fraction is joined by sensational guest artist Ryan Sook for an unforgettable new chapter of the Caped Crusader's ongoing story. $4.99 4/1/2026

