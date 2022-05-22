Bill & Ted & Black Adam Thank FOC It's The 22nd Of May 2022

Thank FOC It's Sunday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch. Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

The new Bill & Ted comic book, Bill And Ted Roll The Dice #1 is at FOC from Opus Comics,by James Asmus, John Barber, Wayne Nichols and Andrew Currie with 1:5, 1:10. 1:20 variant covers to help kick things off. "Go to Hell with Bill and Ted as they must save their souls with saving rolls! Old friend Joan of Arc, Aleister Crowley, Niccolò Paganini, and… Doctor Feelgood round out the party taking on the Game Master… Satan, himself! Plus, the "Secret Origin of Chuck De Nomolos"

Starward #1, #2 and #3 by Steve Orlando and Ivan Shavrin from Heavy Metal Magazine is late, really late, and so is getting an FOC for all three issues. "Stephanie Cohen's life is all going according to plan. The only problem is…the plan isn't hers! She's crushing it at college, but her fast track to a medical degree is something her parents decided for her, seemingly at birth. Stephanie was never consulted on her own life. So, now she's drowning in pre-med when she'd rather be studying classics, folklore, and mythology. But on the eve of her twentieth birthday, as Stephanie prepares to stare into her own personal summer abyss for yet another day…she gets a gift unlike any she could possibly expect."

Canto's new series Tales Of The Unnamed World #1 by David M. Booher and Drew Zucker is set between Canto II: The Hollow Men and Canto III: Lionhearted, with a 1:10 variant for FOC. "The lovable knight Canto, his friends Falco and Rikta, and their Malorex mount are returning to the Clockwork Kingdom. But to get home, they must cross a bridge guarded by a mysterious bard. His price? A story he's never heard in all the Unnamed World" with guest artists to tell the different stories.

D&D Ravenloft: Orphan Of Agony Isle #1 is the new Dungeons And Dragons series from Aaron Harvey. Bayleigh Underwood and Corin Howell as "Frankenstein meets D&D! Miraculously revived from what appears to have been a gruesome death, Miranda finds herself brought back to life, with no memory, in the mysterious lab of the infamously talented Dr. Viktra Mordenheim of Lamordia. Through unsavory experiments, and flashbacks illustrated by a new guest artist each issue, Miranda will begin to piece together, literally one body part at a time, how she met such a horrifying fate. Who wanted her dead, and how has she found herself reanimated at Schloss Mordenheim? Miranda will be forced to reckon with why Viktra would go through all this terrifying trouble to bring her back."

Do A Powerbomb is the big new Image Comics launch for FOC from Daniel Warren Johnson and James Harren."Lona Steelrose wants to be a pro wrestler, but she's living under the shadow of her mother, the best to ever do it. Everything changes when a wrestling-obsessed necromancer asks her to join the grandest pro wrestling tournament of all time, which is also the most dangerous! It's The Wrestler meets Dragonball Z in a tale where the competitors get more than they ever bargained for!"

Seven Sons #1 is the other big launch from Image Comics for FOC with Robert Windom, Kelvin Mao and Jae Lee , described as "The Fugitive meets the Book of Revelation. Delph, a young man who may be the Second Coming of Christ, runs for his life as he attempts to learn the truth behind his existence" with 1:25 and 1:50 variants.

Punisher War Journal Blitz gives Frank another comic, from Torunn Gronbekk and Lan Medina."THE TRICK IS TO INVENT A WAR WORTH FIGHTING. Finn Fratz knows that if you want people to hate each other, a Banner cannon in the right pair of hands goes a long way. The aging war profiteer earned his spot on the Punisher's kill list well before he adopted the moniker Hate-Monger, but he has proven an elusive man. Now, with the Hand at his disposal, Frank Castle is ready to smoke him out. But not only has Hate-Monger gone to ground, he's fighting back. Good for him. It's not going to change anything but the death toll. Torunn Grønbekk and Lan Medina join forces to bring you the first of three thrilling tales from between the pages of PUNISHER, exploring Frank's new modus operandi through some of his deadliest missions yet…

Undiscovered Country get a Destiny Man special from Scott Snyder, Charles Soule, Giuseppe Camuncoli and more guest artists, "the dark god of the plains, the conqueror who believes he is destined to rule the New America. Now, in this special issue, dive into the insanity of his past and learn why his ultimate destiny…is to rule it ALL!" With 1:25 and 1:50 variants for FOC .

and more guest artists, "the dark god of the plains, the conqueror who believes he is destined to rule the New America. Now, in this special issue, dive into the insanity of his past and learn why his ultimate destiny…is to rule it ALL!" With 1:25 and 1:50 variants for FOC . Archie Comics promised The Best Archie Comic Ever which is a big ask but does have Fred Van Lente, Aubrey Sitterson, Jed Doygherty, Ruben Najera, Giorgia Sposito and Tim Seeley to bulk it up. "THE BLOCKBUSTER OF THE SUMMER IS HERE featuring Superheroes! Barbarians! Spies! All this plus Archie's trademark mix of romance, humor, and adventure in an all-new anthology! In the first of three all-new stories, Pureheart the Powerful encounters a superhero that looks a lot like himself! Is this other hero an imposter, or is it a case of imposter syndrome? Next up, the reluctantly heroic barbarian Jughead Jones is scaling a tower, hell-bent on saving the day and waging war against a menacing wizard in a tale that action & adventure fans will love! Finally, intrigue and espionage take hold as the world's most dangerous woman Veronica Lodge teams with spy extraordinaire Betty Cooper on a top-secret case!" And fully returnable by retailers.

Amazing Spider-Man #6 is actually Amazing Spider-Man #900 and so gets 1:25, 1:50, 1:100, 1:500 variants. From Zeb Wells, Ed McGuinness and David Lopez , "the nine-hundredth issue of Amazing Spider-Man comes out the month of Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary, and we are pulling out ALL THE STOPS! Someone from Spider-Man's past has captured the Sinister Six and used them to create the truly terrifying SINISTER ADAPTOID! This is one of the biggest adventures in Spider-History and you will not believe the ending!"

Miles Morales/Moon Girl #1 by Mohale Mashigo and Ig Guara gets another one-shot, "Join Lunella Lafayette – aka Moon Girl – and her trusty T-rex sidekick, Devil Dinosaur, in their biggest adventure yet! In the first of three one-shots, Moon Girl takes on the whole Marvel Universe alongside Miles Morales, the Avengers and the X-Men. Don't miss this new story from acclaimed writer Mohale Mashigo!" with a 1:25 tiered cover for FOC.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 adapts the TV series for comics, from Rodney Barnes and Georges Jeanty with 1:10. 1:25 and 1:50 covers for FOC – and your first proper Baby Yoda in comics.

and with 1:10. 1:25 and 1:50 covers for FOC – and your first proper Baby Yoda in comics. Dark Crisis: Young Justice #1 by Meghan Fitzmartin and Laura Braga launches, "Crises have always had devastating impacts on the generation of heroes that make up Young Justice, and Dark Crisis will hit them even harder. Tim Drake, Impulse, and Superboy go missing during the Justice League's funeral. The only person concerned enough to find them? Cassie Sandsmark, a.k.a Wonder Girl. But…the three boys of Young Justice aren't on this Earth anymore…they're on the world of their dreams, one they may never want to leave!"

Agent Of Worlde #1 by Deniz Camp and Filya Bratukhin launches from Scout Comics. "Horny robots! Super-evolved orangutan bosses! Joyriders from the 26th Century! Nothing phases Philip Blank, top agent for the sci-fi spy organization known as W.O.R.L.D.E.! But lately, Philip's been wondering if there isn't more to life than saving the world through creative violence. What is Philip hiding from WORLDE, and how far will he go to keep it hidden? The most beautifully bizarre book of the year is here!" With a 1:10 tiered cover.

Agent Of Worlde #1 by Deniz Camp and Filya Bratukhin launches from Scout Comics. "Horny robots! Super-evolved orangutan bosses! Joyriders from the 26th Century! Nothing phases Philip Blank, top agent for the sci-fi spy organization known as W.O.R.L.D.E.! But lately, Philip's been wondering if there isn't more to life than saving the world through creative violence. What is Philip hiding from WORLDE, and how far will he go to keep it hidden? The most beautifully bizarre book of the year is here!" With a 1:10 tiered cover.

Ballad Of Gordon Barleycorn #1 by Colin McHugh, Duncan Sligh also launches from Scout Comics' horror imprint Black Caravan. "Gordon and his manager Giuseppe are hunted down by a religious debt collector who's come to make him pay for his past. Now Gordon needs to make some quick cash in this groovy adventure that's all about Sex, Drugs, and Musical Puppet Theater, baby!" With a 1:10 tiered cover.

A Calculated Man #1 launches from AfterShock Comics by Paul Tobin and Alberto Alburquerque . "A verifiable math genius, Jack Beans used to run the numbers for the Pinafore crime family, until one day he ran them too well and concluded that the only way out of this life was in a cas-ket or Witness Protection. So, he turned state's evidence and ran. Now, the Pinafores are out to end their favorite accountant. Little do they know that Jack's skills with math and his perfect memory have made him a better killer than they ever could have realized. What follows is a journey full of murder, mayhem and mathematics. With a 1:15 tiered cover.

and . "A verifiable math genius, Jack Beans used to run the numbers for the Pinafore crime family, until one day he ran them too well and concluded that the only way out of this life was in a cas-ket or Witness Protection. So, he turned state's evidence and ran. Now, the Pinafores are out to end their favorite accountant. Little do they know that Jack's skills with math and his perfect memory have made him a better killer than they ever could have realized. What follows is a journey full of murder, mayhem and mathematics. With a 1:15 tiered cover. Aquaman & The Flash Voidsong #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Vasco Georgiev ius coming. Without an Aquaman book, this will be what you have for the build up to the second Aquaman movie and the delayed first Flash movie. "They descend suddenly from the stars, in monumental ships like floating cathedrals. They are touched by a dark and terrible force from beyond our reality, silent but for the one note they emit that freezes all motion. Their mission: to drain the Earth of all its kinetic energy and leave it a lifeless husk. They never expected anyone could escape their song—but the Flash was in the Speed Force when they struck, and Aquaman was in the deepest ravine far below the ocean's floor. These heroes have little in common. They've rarely even fought side by side without their fellow Justice League members. Now they must find a way to work together against impossible odds to save the world and the people they love."

Also with a movie coming up, Black Adam #1 launches from Christopher Priest and Rafa Sandoval . And 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 tiered covers. "There is no forgiveness for Black Adam. This is the reality Teth-Adam, immortal man of indomitable will, must face when he discovers he has been infected with an incurable plague destroying his immortality. Haunted by the specter of centuries of dark deeds, Black Adam transfers his powers to a worthy successor who will redeem Adam's legacy and defend their ancestral homeland of Kahndaq, only to subsequently become mystically handcuffed to him when Adam's plague is arrested, giving birth to perhaps the most volatile and dysfunctional super-team in DC history! Powered by stunning art by Rafa Sandoval (Justice League) and breathtaking painted covers by Irvin Rodriguez (Detective Comics), writer Christopher Priest (Deathstroke, Justice League) brings his trademark wit and skill for character deconstruction to an entirely fresh examination of the man you love to hate! Get ready to ride the lightning!"

and . And 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 tiered covers. "There is no forgiveness for Black Adam. This is the reality Teth-Adam, immortal man of indomitable will, must face when he discovers he has been infected with an incurable plague destroying his immortality. Haunted by the specter of centuries of dark deeds, Black Adam transfers his powers to a worthy successor who will redeem Adam's legacy and defend their ancestral homeland of Kahndaq, only to subsequently become mystically handcuffed to him when Adam's plague is arrested, giving birth to perhaps the most volatile and dysfunctional super-team in DC history! Powered by stunning art by Rafa Sandoval (Justice League) and breathtaking painted covers by Irvin Rodriguez (Detective Comics), writer Christopher Priest (Deathstroke, Justice League) brings his trademark wit and skill for character deconstruction to an entirely fresh examination of the man you love to hate! Get ready to ride the lightning!" While Mark Waid guests on Wrong Earth from Ahoy Comics, with Wrong Earth: Confidence Men #1 drawn by Leonard Kirk and a 1:10 tiered Gene Ha cover. "The Wrong Earth continues its season of one-shots with a compelling tale by the superstar team of Mark Waid (Kingdom Come, Dr Strange) and Leonard Kirk (Second Coming). After a few near-catastrophic mistakes by the Stingers of Earth Alpha and Earth Omega, the heroes of both Earths decide to teach their sidekicks some hard lessons. Can these junior partners live up to the expectations of Dragonfly and Dragonflyman, or will they ultimately be pushed too far?"

What's on your FOC?

