Bishop: War College #2 Preview: Not Bishop's Jean Grey

Bishop: War College #2 Preview

Bishop: War College #2

by J. Holtham & Alberto Foche Duarte & Sean Hill, cover by Ken Lashley

BISHOP FACES OFF AGAINST…THE X-MEN? What's a Bishop story without time travel? Shunted to a strange future, Lucas discovers familiar faces who will permanently alter his worldview. Meanwhile his students are in danger, and not just of failing his course. Helped by shocking allies, the anti-mutant organization Orchis has finally found a way onto Krakoa. Is this the end of the island?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Mar 15, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620456400211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620456400221 – BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE 2 RANDOLPH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620456400231 – BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE 2 RON LIM VARIANT – $3.99 US

