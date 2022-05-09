Bishop's Marvel Comics Debut In CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage

Bishop is one of the more popular mutants to come out of the early 90s at Marvel Comics, though personally, I don't know why. His look is fantastic, but his story has just never drawn me in much. Nevertheless, people still pay top dollar for his first appearance, which has been steadily climbing for a little while now as MCU mutant rumors ramp up. Does anyone else think Roman Reigns could play him? Anyway, his debut in Uncanny X-Men #282 has a CGC 9.8 copy taking bids at Heritage Auctions today, and Bishop is one of those keys that, surprisingly, you can invest in and feel good about it. Check out the book below.

Give Me Cable Over Bishop

"X-Men #282 (Marvel, 1991) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Brief first appearance of Bishop, Malcolm, and Randall in a cameo on the last page. Whilce Portacio cover and art. Portacio and John Byrne story. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $32. CGC census 4/22: 1506 in 9.8, none higher."Payback!" Story by Whilce Portacio and John Byrne. Art by Whilce Portacio and Art Thibert. In one fell swoop, the Upstarts have destroyed the Reavers and crippled the Hellfire Club. Next up the Mutant Liberation Front. Who can stop these powerful new foes? Enter: Bishop! NOTE: 1st appearance of Bishop. Cover price $1.00." This is by no means a rare book, even in a CGC 9.8. But it is one of those characters that tons of people want to have a quality copy of. That and the MCU speculation have driven Bishop's debut to heights nobody could have predicted.

This is one of those books that could end up like New Mutants #98 where even though there are huge numbers of this book available; they don't sell in this condition as much as they used to. Go ahead and go here to place a bid on this one if you are so inclined.