Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: black cat, Mortal Thor, spider-gwen

Black Cat Is Not Cancelled, Goes Up To #11 – But Spider-Gwen Has Been

Black Cat is not cancelled, and goes up to #11 (at least) - but All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider confirmed as cancelled with #10

Article Summary Black Cat comic series breaks Marvel's cancellation trend and will continue up to issue #11 in June 2026.

All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider officially ends with issue #10, confirming earlier cancellation rumors.

Black Cat's upcoming storylines feature high-stakes heists, intense crossovers, and a clash with the Punisher.

Marvel's current cancellation wave affects multiple titles, but Black Cat survives with a strong creative team.

Bleeding Cool reported back in January that, according to solicitations for the collections of the All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider and Black Cat series from Marvel Comics, it looked like they would be heading to cancellation with issue ten, following Eddie Brock: Carnage, Magick, Psylocke, Hellverine, New Champions, X-Force, NYX X-Factor, She-Hulk, Red Hulk and more, Marvel Comics' current stated cutoff for titles that aren't performing as well as they'd like, though some have also been going sooner of late.

Well, notably, Marvel's June 2026 solicits does not contain All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider #11. So it looks as if we were right. But we were very wrong about Black Cat, which has broken the Marvel curse and gotten another life, making it to at least Black Cat #11 in June, wearing the Punisher's top… and Mortal Thor does the same. Not the top, but making it to #11. Here are the listings for the unpublished issues of Black Cat and Spider-Gwen

All-New Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #9 by Stephanie Phillips, David Marquez, Paolo Villanelli, April 1st 2026

WHAT'S AN ITSY-BITSY SPIDER TO DO?

Things aren't looking great for the Ghost Spider! She's lost her boyfriend, her band and Mysterio's pulling all the strings. What is left to lose?

WHAT'S AN ITSY-BITSY SPIDER TO DO? Things aren't looking great for the Ghost Spider! She's lost her boyfriend, her band and Mysterio's pulling all the strings. What is left to lose? ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #10 6th May 2026

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W)

Paolo Villanelli (A)

COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

A TANGLED THREAD! Mysterio has spun a master plan for Ghost-Spider, Black Tarantula and Hammerhead! Can Gwen outsmart him, or will she lose herself in his webs?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) Paolo Villanelli (A) COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ A TANGLED THREAD! Mysterio has spun a master plan for Ghost-Spider, Black Tarantula and Hammerhead! Can Gwen outsmart him, or will she lose herself in his webs?! 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99 Black Cat #9 by G. Willow Wilson, Gleb Melnikov April 8th 2026

IF INTERDIMENSIONAL TREASURE HEISTS HAD A NAME…IT WOULD BE FELICIA HARDY! EVERYTHING is going wrong for BLACK CAT and VENOM! They're getting away with their prize – just NOT the prize they set out for! And said treasure may turn out to be a hyper-destructive, Multiverse-ending apocalypse machine. I wonder how much Felicia can get for it?

IF INTERDIMENSIONAL TREASURE HEISTS HAD A NAME…IT WOULD BE FELICIA HARDY! EVERYTHING is going wrong for BLACK CAT and VENOM! They're getting away with their prize – just NOT the prize they set out for! And said treasure may turn out to be a hyper-destructive, Multiverse-ending apocalypse machine. I wonder how much Felicia can get for it? BLACK CAT #10 13th May 2026

G. Willow Wilson (W) • Gleb Melnikov (A) • Cover by Adam Hughes

VARIANT COVER BY GLEB MELNIKOV

BLACK CAT and VENOM risk the unthinkable to return home. If they could do it all over again…how might their lives (and their loves) be different? This time, there are no clean getaways!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

G. Willow Wilson (W) • Gleb Melnikov (A) • Cover by Adam Hughes VARIANT COVER BY GLEB MELNIKOV BLACK CAT and VENOM risk the unthinkable to return home. If they could do it all over again…how might their lives (and their loves) be different? This time, there are no clean getaways! 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99 BLACK CAT #11 10th June 2026

G. WILLOW WILSON (W) • GLEB MELNIKOV (A) • COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

WRAPAROUND MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

BLACK CAT VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

BLACK CAT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY CAFU• VARIANT COVER BY TBA • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BLACK CAT VS. THE PUNISHER!

THE UNCATCHABLE THIEF VS. THE KILLER OF KILLERS!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

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