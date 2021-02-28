Black Knight #1 Auction Happening Right Now At Heritage Auctions

A few months ago, we told you to start snapping up copies of Black Knight #1 from Atlas Comics. Now, this is no easy task, as it is a tough book to get. But when we told you that, Eternals has yet to be postponed by Marvel Studios. That means you still have time before the film comes out to snag these before it becomes impossible when the market explodes. On auction right now is a very nice, displayable CGC 4.5 copy of the book at Heritage Auctions. Currently sitting at $1,050 as of this writing, this is a very attainable copy with a few hours to go. Check it out down below.

Still Time To Snag Black Knight Before Its Impossible

"Black Knight #1 (Atlas, 1955) CGC VG+ 4.5 Off-white pages. Origin and first appearance of the original Black Knight. Joe Maneely cover and art. Overstreet 2020 VG 4.0 value = $310. CGC census 2/21: 12 in 4.5, 25 higher. One of the very coolest Atlas covers, with a wonderful logo that unfortunately was changed after this issue. A modern version of the character will appear in Marvel's upcoming Eternals movie, making this a book with real breakout potential. The title had its devoted followers but is now red hot, with the lead character, played by Kit Harington of Game of Thrones fame, slated to appear in the upcoming Marvel Comics Universe movie The Eternals."

We all know how this works; the books are red hot before the film comes out, and then after the film hits, they drop a bit. I am not so sure about this one, though. Black Knight, played by Harington, could be a major MCU player going forward. Collectors have had ample time to snatch all these up, but that time is running out. Go here to bid on this one at Heritage Auctions today, and while there, check out the other auctions happening as well.