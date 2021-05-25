Black Swan & XXL – Meet The New Assassin Character Finds Of Robin #2

Robin #2 by the current grandmaster of DC's Omniverse, Josh Williamson, and enemy-of-headshots Gleb Melnikov is out. And surprise surprise, Damian Wayne is not dead, this is The League of Lazarus on Lazarus Island, of course. Like Krakoa, resurrection is the name of the game in comic books right now but, as ever, there are rules. And Mother Soul has plenty.

Can anyone imagine the insufferability of an immortal Damian Wayne? So everyone gets three lives, and Damian has only one left to waste. But who else is he up against? We have met Respawn and Flatline but there are a couple more to throw into the mix.

Black Swan, nothing to do with the movie, the Deadpool character created by Gail Simone and Udon or the Avengers character created by Jonathan Hickman and Stepoe Epting. Honest. And the 10-year-old XXL fuelled by toxic masculinity. Even more than Damian Wayne's. And the return of one fellow promised in previous comic books...

We'll hear more from Josh Williamson on the return of Connor Hawke later today. With Flatline doing her best Dick Van Dyke impersonation, and the return of a fun swear word to DC Comics.

Never mind…

After the shocking events of Robin #1, Damian has learned the deadly rules of Lazarus Island the hard way! Now he must prove that he belongs in the tournament and uncover its secrets! But his only ally is the daughter of one of his greatest enemies: Ravager! In this tournament, only one fighter can get out alive—ready for round two? Fight!

