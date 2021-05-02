Black Widow, Black Marvel & The Terror of Mystic Comics #5 at Auction

Originally the third comic book title launched by Timely/Marvel publisher Martin Goodman after Marvel Mystery Comics and Daring Mystery Comics, anthology series Mystic Comics is one of the overlooked gems of Marvel's earliest comics-publishing days. Mystic Comics #5 represents a relaunch of sorts for the title, showing up seven months after issue #4 under the editorship of Joe Simon, and appearing on newsstands the week before Simon and Jack Kirby's Captain America Comics #1. There's a Mystic Comics #5 CGC 7.0 in tonight's 2021 May 2-3 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction #122118 at Heritage Auctions.

While the Alex Schomburg cover of this issue features Black Marvel for his origin and first appearance, Mystic Comics #5 also includes a large array of eclectic Marvel heroes by a number of important and formative early comic book creators. While not related to the current version of the character, there's a noteworthy early tale of Marvel's first Black Widow, Claire Voyant, by George Kapitan and Harry Sahle in this issue. Other weird and wonderful features include Moon-Man by Fred Guardineer, Blazing Skull by Bob Davis, Tempest by Paul Gustavson, and the Terror by Phil Sturm and Syd Shores. The Black Marvel tale is drawn by Al Gabriele, then a member of Simon & Kirby's studio.

An early Timely/Marvel comic book that includes work by a range of important creators, Mystic Comics #5 hit American newsstands at an important moment in Marvel history.