Blindbagonomics: DC's K.O. #1 Blind Bags Opened Up On eBay Already

Blindbagonomics: DC's K.O. #1 blind bags opened up and sold on eBay already, despite DC Comics' warning not to

Article Summary DC's K.O. #1 blind bags are being opened and sold on eBay ahead of the official release date.

Retailers are ignoring DC Comics and Lunar Distribution's strict blind bag on-sale policies.

Variants like Noobovich, Jim Lee, Greg Capullo, and more are selling for $15–$20 online.

Rare 1:100 to 1:1000 ratio variant covers have yet to surface in online listings.

DC Comics and Lunar Distribution made their demands clear, did they not? Stating ahead of the release of tomorrow's DC's K.O. #1 that;

"Lunar Distribution Blind Bags Policy: To ensure a fair and consistent experience across all sales channels, brick-and-mortar retailers and live-selling platforms the following policy is being further clarified for all blind bag items from all publishers.All Blind Bag products are strictly subject to their designated On Sale Date. Accounts are prohibited from:

Opening and Displaying Opened Blind Bags for sale, promotion, or preview before the On Sale Date.

Shipping Blind Bags to customers or third parties to be delivered prior to the On Sale Date.

Any violation of this policy will be considered a breach of account terms and will result in loss of Early Delivery privileges. Loss of Early Delivery privileges means the account will be processed to receive product on the On Sale Date. This policy is in place to maintain product integrity, ensure fairness across all accounts, and protect the consumer experience intended by the publisher and creators."

But comic book retailers are an independent and ornery lot, well, some of them. And as of yesterday, a few were opening them up and dropping them on eBay. Which, isn't a big deal as the K.O. blind bags seem a bit ordinary, just foil versions of standard covers, it's not exactly Battle Beast, but still. This seems to be a thing…

Vegas Comic Kingdom is selling the DC K.O. #1 Cover M Noobovich Blind Bag Foil Variant, the DC K.O. #1 (OF 5) Cover B Jim Lee Foil Variant and the DC K.O. #1 (OF 5) Cover O Greg Capullo Foil Variant for $20 each on eBay.

Josh Likes Comics is selling the DC KO #1 (Of 4) Dan Mora AEW Blind Bag Foil Variant and the DC KO #1 (Of 4) Mike Del Mundo Blind Bag Foil Variant for $15 each (though Vegas Comic Kingdom has the latter for $20), and has the DC KO #1 (Of 4) Daniel Warren Johnson Blind Bag Foil Variant listed from $5.

No sign of the Mark Spears (1:100), Javi Fernández (1:250), Jim Lee (1:500) or Greg Capullo (1:1000) ratio variants yet… here's the full list,

Javi Fernández

Jim Lee

Daniel Warren Johnson

Mike Del Mundo

Frank Cho

Jae Lee

Scott Koblish (front cover only)

(front cover only) Ben Oliver

Noobovich

Mark Spears

Dan Mora bracket variant

bracket variant DC/AEW variant by Dan Mora

Greg Capullo

Mark Spears (1:100)

(1:100) Javi Fernández (1:250)

(1:250) Jim Lee (1:500)

(1:500) Greg Capullo (1:1000)

