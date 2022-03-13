Blue and Gold #7 Preview: For the Exposure

Running a superhero business on crowdfunding isn't as easy it seems in this preview of Blue and Gold #7, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. But they're doing it anyway, which is how you know these two are in the comics business. Check out the preview below.

BLUE AND GOLD #7

DC Comics

1221DC071

(W) Dan Jurgens (A/CA) Ryan Sook

Blue & Gold Restoration is up and running, with Booster Gold and Blue Beetle taking on any number of strange cases, from paranormal extremes to lost civilizations, ancient aliens, gateways to other dimensions, and even super-villains looking for help in going straight! But what happens when one of the threats turns out to be an old friend? Guest-starring Jaime Reyes as the Blue Beetle!

In Shops: 3/15/2022

SRP: $3.99

