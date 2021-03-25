BOOM! Studios Humble Comic Bundle Available To Purchase Today

Do you want to get a bunch of great comics from BOOM! Studios and know that your money is going to some worthy causes? Well, I have some good news for you! Starting today, Humble Bundle's newest comics bundle, Humble Comic Bundle: The Best Year of BOOM! Studios will go live on Humble Bundle through April 15, 2021. That means you can purchase up to $540 worth of BOOM! Studios graphic novels in different tiered bundles for different amounts.

Depending on how much you want to spend or what BOOM! Studios titles you're looking for, you can purchase different bundles, which each contain different titles. The different BOOM! Studios bundles are as follows:

Pay $1 to unlock the following BOOM! Studios titles:

Last Witch #1

Origins #1

Seven Secrets #1

We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1

Wynd #1

An Unkindness of Ravens #1 Pay $10 or more to unlock the following BOOM! Studios titles:

Last Witch #2-3

Ghosted In L.A. Vol. 1

Strange Skies Over East Berlin

Heartbeat

Quotable Giant Days

Big Black: Stand at Attica

Eat, and Love Yourself

Fence: Rivals Pay $18 or more to unlock the following BOOM! Studios titles:

Origins #2-3

An Unkindness of Ravens #2-3

Ghosted In L.A. Vol. 2

Lost City of Heracleon

Happiness Will Follow

Heavy Vinyl: Y2K-O!

Red Mother Vol. 1

Once Future Vol. 1

Something Is Killing the Children Vol. 1

Alienated Pay $25 or more to unlock the following BOOM! Studios titles:

Seven Secrets #2-3

We Only Find Them When they're Dead #2-3

Wynd #2-3

Faithless

Red Mother Vol. 2

Sacrifice of Darkness

We Served the People

Irredeemable Omnibus

Once Future Vol. 2

Something Is Killing the Children Vol. 2

Folklords

King of Nowhere

And like I mentioned before, these purchases will help support the ACLU, who defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to every person in the United States by the Constitution and laws of the country, as well as Freedom to Read, which protects and defends the First Amendment to the Constitution and supports the right of libraries to collect – and individuals to access – information.

These are two ever-valuable organizations and if you can combine helping them financially with getting some cool graphic novels to read from BOOM! Studios, then this is pretty much a no-brainer, right?

To get your bundle, head on over to Humble Bundle and get the most you can from the Humble Comic Bundle: The Best Year of BOOM! Studios and help out some good causes in the process.