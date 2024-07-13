Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: brzrkr, jason aaron, sdcc

Boom Studios Launch Brzrkr: Faceful Of Bullets at San Diego Comic-Con

Boom launch the spinoff from Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr, A Faceful Of Bullets #1 written by Jason Aaron and drawn by Salvador Larroca, at SDCC.

Article Summary Jason Aaron to write Brzrkr spinoff with Salvador Larroca's artwork, debuting at SDCC.

Boom Studios offers SDCC-exclusive Brzrkr #1 issues with InHyuk Lee cover art.

Variety of Brzrkr formats available, including a $150 Gold Leaf Gild exclusive.

New one-shot Brzrkr: The Lost Book Of B detailed with Garney and Kindt's variant cover.

Jason Aaron is going to have a very busy San Diego Comic-Con, and in demand all over. It will probably be announced that he is the writer of Absolute Superman by DC Comics, who will want him to talk about that. Marvel Comics will probably want him for Uncle Scrooge. IDW will be launching Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 with a big signing event on the Wednesday evening of the show, with more panels and signings to follow. Oh, and then Boom Studios will also be launching the spinoff from Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr: A Faceful Of Bullets #1 written by Jason Aaron and drawn by Salvador Larroca, launching on the same Wednesday.

Boom Studios will also be selling an SDCC-exclusive edition of Brzrkr: A Faceful Of Bullets #1, with an exclusive convention cover illustrated by InHyuk Lee, along with a Red Blank Sketch Variant of Brzrkr #1. Both are available for $20 each. These will be available on every day of the show.

But on Thursday, they will have Brzrkr: Fallen Empire Pen & Ink #1 with a Spot UV-treated cover by Andrew K. Currey for $30.

On Friday and Saturday of the convention, an ashcan of the upcoming Brzrkr: The Lost Book Of B, a brand new one-shot written and illustrated by the original creative team of Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney with a unique convention variant cover by Ron Garney and coloured by Matt Kindt for $30.

On Wednesday and Sunday, a Brzrkr: Poetry Of Madness Pen & Ink #1 Gold Leaf Gild exclusive cover by Andrew K. Currey for $150, fifteen copies available each day.

And on Thursday alone, Brzrkr Pen & Ink pack for $30, with the main Brzrkr Pen & Ink #1 by Ron Garney, a Red Spot UV variant of Brzrkr Pen & Ink #1, and a Blank Sketch Cover of Brzrkr Pen & Ink #1 all for $30.

BRZRKR A FACEFUL OF BULLETS #1 CVR A MANNA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR240021

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Salvador Larroca (CA) Francesco Manna

When B. finds himself in the middle of a greedy land baron and a runaway daughter, will he play the role of guardian angel, or angel of death? And when she prays for the vengeance she so obsessively clings to, the bloodbath may be more than she bargained for… Legendary comics writer Jason Aaron (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Batman Off-World) enters the brutal world of BRZRKR along with acclaimed artist Salvador Larroca (X-Men, Star Wars, Alien).In Shops: Jul 24, 2024SRP: $9.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!