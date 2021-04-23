Brian Azzarello & Alex Maleev's Black Label Suicide Squad: Get Joker

It had been noted that there hadn't been a new prestige-format Black Label in the manner in which former Senior Editor Mark Doyle had intended the imprint to be used for, in quite some time. And now we do.

Brian Azzarello who has been here before with Batman: Damned, and Alex Maleev, are creating a new Black Label series Suicide Squad: Get Joker!, including Red Hood, Harley Quinn, Firefly, and more.

Critically acclaimed and bestselling author Brian Azzarello (Batman: Damned) and Eisner Award-winning art legend Alex Maleev (Batman: No Man's Land) collaborate for the first time in Suicide Squad: Get Joker!, DC's new three-issue, oversize, Prestige Plus format Suicide Squad series pitting Red Hood, Harley Quinn, Firefly, and more of DC's most villainous criminals against The Joker! Suicide Squad: Get Joker! will launch on August 3. When Task Force X's Amanda Waller sets her sights on Batman's greatest foe, she enlists the Dark Knight's former partner Jason Todd to track down the Clown Prince of Crime and put an end to his mad reign of terror! Suicide Squad: Get Joker! #1 (of 3) by Brian Azzarello, Alex Maleev and Matt Hollingsworth arrives on August 3 with card stock covers by Maleev (main) and Jorge Fornes (variant). Suicide Squad: Get Joker! will retail for $6.99 US for 48 pages and will carry DC's Black Label content descriptor, indicating content appropriate for readers ages 17+.

Considering how similar the current Suicide Squad's team are to the upcoming movie version, it's a less risky decision for DC Comics to take a Suicide Squad team in a different direction with a different cast.

The other question is, with a title like that, how close will it tack to Michael Caine's Get Carter?