Brielle & Bear Vol. 1 Launches Salomey Doku's a Graphic Novel Romance
Brielle & Bear: Volume One is author-illustrator Salomey Doku's YA update of Beauty and the Beast, out on Paril 22nd from Random House
Debut author-illustrator Salomey Doku launches her modern-day retelling of Beauty and the Beast in Brielle & Bear: Volume One on April 22nd 2025 from Random House. refreshes a tale as old as time in a dreamy graphic novel perfect for binge-readers looking for a sweet, escapist love story.
Once upon a time, Brielle met Bear. And then they fell in love.
Brielle enters her first semester at Once Upon a Time University with her head in the clouds, and her nose in a book. However, her imagination can't help but run wild with potential romance. To her, Bear is perfect—until she discovers a secret he's been hiding that just might shatter their fairytale love… But that's just the beginning. Fairytales have a way of twisting and swirling before you get to "happily ever after." And though modern-day Once Upon a Time University first-year, Brielle, is a dreamer, always with her nose in a book, her imagination can't help but run wild with potential romance.
To her, Bear is perfect. . . until Brielle discovers a secret he's been hiding for a long time that just might shatter their fairytale love. . . .
Sophisticated yet innocent enough for seasoned romance readers and young teens alike, fans of Heartstopper and Twelfth Grade Night will swoon over Beast in Brielle & Bear: Volume One. Fairytales have a way of twisting and swirling before you get to "happily ever after", and readers can expect a magical return to Once Upon a Time University for Volume 2 of the series in 2026. "Beauty and the Beast" but in a modern day US college. Well, a fantasy fairytale version of a US college, because the best stories are retold again and again for different times.
Brielle & Bear: Volume One is out on April 22nd and is available for pre-order.