Brielle & Bear Vol. 1 Launches Salomey Doku's a Graphic Novel Romance

Brielle & Bear: Volume One is author-illustrator Salomey Doku's YA update of Beauty and the Beast, out on Paril 22nd from Random House

Article Summary Brielle & Bear Vol. 1 reimagines Beauty and the Beast at a whimsical US college.

Debut by Salomey Doku, launching April 22, 2025, from Random House.

Fans of Heartstopper will adore this sweet, escapist graphic novel romance.

Discover secrets and romance with Brielle and Bear at Once Upon a Time University.

Debut author-illustrator Salomey Doku launches her modern-day retelling of Beauty and the Beast in Brielle & Bear: Volume One on April 22nd 2025 from Random House. refreshes a tale as old as time in a dreamy graphic novel perfect for binge-readers looking for a sweet, escapist love story.

Once upon a time, Brielle met Bear. And then they fell in love.

Brielle enters her first semester at Once Upon a Time University with her head in the clouds, and her nose in a book. However, her imagination can't help but run wild with potential romance. To her, Bear is perfect—until she discovers a secret he's been hiding that just might shatter their fairytale love… But that's just the beginning. Fairytales have a way of twisting and swirling before you get to "happily ever after." And though modern-day Once Upon a Time University first-year, Brielle, is a dreamer, always with her nose in a book, her imagination can't help but run wild with potential romance.

To her, Bear is perfect. . . until Brielle discovers a secret he's been hiding for a long time that just might shatter their fairytale love. . . .

Sophisticated yet innocent enough for seasoned romance readers and young teens alike, fans of Heartstopper and Twelfth Grade Night will swoon over Beast in Brielle & Bear: Volume One. Fairytales have a way of twisting and swirling before you get to "happily ever after", and readers can expect a magical return to Once Upon a Time University for Volume 2 of the series in 2026. "Beauty and the Beast" but in a modern day US college. Well, a fantasy fairytale version of a US college, because the best stories are retold again and again for different times.

Brielle & Bear: Volume One is out on April 22nd and is available for pre-order.

