Bruce Wayne's Batfriends And Batenemies In Batman #146 (Spoilers)

Bleeding Cool already ran a couple of bits based on previewed pages from the upcoming Batman #146 by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez and Michele Bandini with the history of The Joker and Batman rewritten with key moments now given new perspectives and from leaked printed pages of The Big Bad Plans of Zur-En-Arrh.

But now the Kindle version has dropped on Amazon.au. At some point, DC is going to have to do something about that…

Revealing that the Joker had his own way to summon Zur-En-Arrh. And now is doing… well, what Batman should probaby have been doing all this time.

Even if the Batfamily (minus Damian) are as suspicious as usual. It's Gotham War all over again.

And it's really hard to argue against the robot.

And even the media get involved, as Zur-En-Arrh seems less allergic to media coverage.

And the concerned Batfamily reach out beyond Gotham…

Why don't the have a Justice League anymore again? But this time, Bruce is doing it in a way that might even lead to succerssful prosecution down the line.

And even as Bruce Wayne is on his way out, Punchline is on her way in.

As Batman knows just how screwed he – and the rest of the Batfamily are now, by his own hubris.

When you plan to defeat yourself, don't be surprised, I guess, when you defeat yourself. Batman #146 is published by DC Comics tomorrow in print, but digitally rolling out around the world over the past few hours…

BATMAN #146 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Michele Bandini (CA) Jorge Jimenez

The explosive Dark Prisons continues as Batman learns from an old mentor what Zur's plans are for Gotham City…and the world! Can the Dark Knight escape from a prison designed by the ultimate version of himself? And what nefarious role does The Joker play in all of this? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/2/2024

