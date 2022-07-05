Bryan Talbot & Tom Veitch's The Nazz, Collected After 32 Years

Bryan Talbot and Tom Veitch's The Nazz was published by DC Comics in 1990, in four prestige issues, but they have never been reissued or collected in the 32 years. Until now. It sadly comes after Tom Veitch's death earlier in the year. But now It's Alive Comics will be publishing The Nazz as a graphic novel later this year and being crowdfunded on Indiegogo now.

What is THE NAZZ? Michael Nazareth seeks perfection through the ancient idea that the life force itself is the doorway to obtaining superhuman powers. His search for the key to opening the door leads him to India and a grueling plunge into the darkest secrets of yoga, tantric rituals, and the warrior's madness. This is the story of THE NAZZ, as he returns to America, a man transformed by his experiences into something more than human…but far less than what he once was. THE NAZI is the tale of one man's obsession with becoming a hero…and mankind's attempts to elevate him to the status of godhood. Why should THE NAZZ be collected? Originally published by DC COMICS in 1990 as a four issue limited series, THE NAZZ was somehow never collected. THE NAZZ was created by comic book legends Tom Veitch and Bryan Talbot (with full process color by Steve Whitaker & Les Dorscheid). After the recent passing of Tom Veitch, IT'S ALIVE! struck a deal with his estate, and Bryan Talbot, to finally collect THE NAZZ. This collection is necessary to both shine a light on an important piece of comics literature, and to pay tribute to the life and career of Tom Veitch.

The Nazz will be collected in hardcover with 208 pages of story and art. There will also be new essays about the original series, along with an original cover art cover gallery and more. Other additions include bookplates, Bryan Talbot sketches. They are currently offering the hardcover at a $35 Early Bird price, plus shipping.