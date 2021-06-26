Cable #11 Preview – The Calm Before the Reboot

Cable #11 is in stores from Marvel Comics on a Wednesday, and it could be the last time we get to spend time with the beloved Kid Cable. Okay, sure, we preferred Old Man Cable initially, but Kid Cable has kinda grown on us. For one thing, it would be super creepy for Old Man Cable to date Sophie and we don't want to see that relationship come to an end. For another, it's been nice to see Kid Cable spending time with his family.

But alas, all good things must come to an end, and then new things must be started in their place with new #1 issues, and then those things must be immediately dragged into a super-mega-crossover event. It's the way things work. It's the circle of life. And who are we to complain about it?

So just go with the flow and enjoy this preview o Cable #11, sit back, appreciate the ephemeral nature of life as a comic book series, and celebrate the good times we had with Kid Cable instead of mourning the time that will be taken from. us. Have we hit the minimum word count yet? Jeeze, this is a short preview. Cable #11 is in stores on Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

CABLE #11

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210592

(W) Gerry Duggan (A / CA) Phil Noto

SUMMERS END!

Some summers seem like they will never end. And some end too soon.

Rated T+

In Shops: 6/30/2021

SRP: $3.99