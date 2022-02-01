Canadian Trucker Protest Impacts Comics Delivery To American Stores

It began as a convoy of truckers protesting against coronavirus mandates by their employers and government in Canada but has now turned into a blockade within the city of Ottawa and the USA/Canadian border crossing, which has come into Bleeding Cool's view as we have been informed that this is going to affect the delivery of comic books to comic book stores over the next few weeks. Many comic books are published in Canadian printers, including the big daddy of them all, Transcontinental. Marvel and DC put a lot of comic books through them and other Canadian printers, who specialise in comic books. And right now, they are being held up at the border for an indeterminate amount of time.

Dubbed the "Freedom Convoy," the truckers travelled across Canada over the week before getting to Ottowa, where they have occupied the downtown area, causing massive disruption, with accusations of damage to wartime monuments being levelled against them.

Prime Minister Trudeau responded by saying, "Canadians were shocked and frankly disgusted by the behaviour displayed by some people protesting in our nation's capital… I want to be very clear: We are not intimidated by those who hurl insults and abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless… We won't give in to those who fly racist flags. We won't cave to those who engage in vandalism or dishonour the memory of our veterans." This was echoed by the Canadian Trucking Alliance, which had stated that many protestors did not have a connection to the trucking industry. However, a GoFundMe has raised almost $10 million in support of the protestors, and many have come out to support the truckers in the city.

As far as the border and weekly deliveries of comic books go, this week's comic books already made it through last week from Canada, but it is currently less of a rosy picture for weeks to come. So when the comic books you expect don't arrive, don't blame the retailer, the publisher, or even the printer this time. Blame the truckers who are pretty much self-isolated anyway.