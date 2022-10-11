Captain Marvel #42 Preview: Carol Danvers Faces Judgment

Everyone is getting judged in this preview of Captain Marvel #42. Captain Marvel… her sister… her flerkin… Check out the preview below.

Captain Marvel #42

by Kelly Thompson & Andrea Di Vito, cover by Juan Frigeri

JUDGMENT DAY MUST COME FOR US ALL – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! Though Carol has had more than enough of being judged lately, there's no escaping THIS Judgment Day as it determines whether Earth lives or dies. But as Carol and Lauri-Ell give their heroic best to prove their worth an…unexpected new player emerges.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Oct 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609268004211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609268004221 – CAPTAIN MARVEL 42 MCKELVIE MIRACLEMAN VARIANT [AXE] – $3.99 US

75960609268004231 – CAPTAIN MARVEL 42 GURIHIRU JEFF THE LANDSHARK VARIANT [AXE] – $3.99 US

