The Second Appearance of Captain Marvel in Whiz Comics, Up for Auction

Captain Marvel, or Shazam if you're nasty, has some of the coolest covers of the Golden Age, hands down. This issue of Whiz Comics is a great example of that. More interesting is the numbering for this issue. The cover features no number, but the inside of the comic in the indicia claims that it is issue number three of the book, but it was the second one published. While there is no known Whiz Comics #1 in any form, it's widely assumed that the numbering continues from the Flash Comics / Thrill Comics ashcans, which were done for copyright purposes. You can see the notations below on the CGC label for this restored copy, taking bids at Heritage Auctions today. Currently, this copy is sitting at a cool $410, not too shabby. Check it out below.

Captain Marvel Could End A War Himself

"Whiz Comics 3 (#2) (Fawcett Publications, 1940) CGC Apparent GD+ 2.5 Moderate/Extensive (C-4) Cream to off-white pages. Second newsstand appearance of Captain Marvel. Spy Smasher reveals his identity to Eve. C. C. Beck cover. Beck and Pete Costanza art. There is no issue number on the cover. Reads "Whiz Comics #3" in the indicia. CGC notes, "Restoration includes: color touch, pieces added, tear seals, and reinforced." Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $975. "Sivana Strikes Again," script by Bill Parker, art by C. C. Beck; Sivana sends a note to the President of the United States, demanding that he resign and allow Sivana to become Emperor of the United States; Otherwise, the mad scientist will destroy the country. "The Rustlers of Gila Creek," script by Bill Parker, art by Pete Costanza; Golden Arrow (Roger Parson) vs. Bronk and Brute Braddock. "Diamond of Death" text story. "The Search for Wilson Drake" starring Scoop Smith, script by Bill Parker, art by Greg Duncan. "The Kidnapping of Taia" starring Ibis the Invincible, script by Bill Parker, pencils by C. C. Beck, inks by Pete Costanza. "Death Dawson," art by Bob Kingett; Lance O'Casey vs. Death Dawson. "Five Hundred Thousand Dollars or Else" starring Dan Dare, script by Bill Parker, art by Greg Duncan. "Spy Smasher Unmasks," script by Bill Parker, pencils by C. C. Beck, inks by Pete Costanza."

Go here to bid on the Golden Age goodness, and to check out all of the other books taking bids today.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.