Captains America Take on Elon Musk in Captain America #0 First Look

Marvel Comics has released a first look at April's Captain America #0, which will kick off two new Captain America series, one starring Steve Rogers and one starring Sam Wilson. But in this first look, the two caps are teaming up to take on a major villain: Elon Musk! Yes, Musk has transplanted his consciousness into a robot body and taken his SpaceX plans to the extreme. Can the caps stop him before the next launch? And what will happen to Pete Davidson? And will they go after Jeff Bezos next?!

From the press release:

This year marks a new age of Captain America with the launch of two Captain America ongoing titles. Writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and Marvel Stormbreaker artist Carmen Carnero will tell the adventures of Steve Rogers in CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY while writer Tochi Onyebuchi and Marvel Stormbreaker artist R.B. Silva will see Sam Wilson soar as Captain America once again in CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH. The journeys of both shield bearers will begin in April's CAPTAIN AMERICA #0 where they will team up after an explosive attack by Arnim Zola. Right now, fans get a first look at the opening battle in CAPTAIN AMERICA #0 in a new action-packed preview, featuring artwork by Mattia De Iulis!

Check out the preview below.

CAPTAIN AMERICA #0 ROSS STEVE ROGERS CVR

FEB220807

(W) Tochi Onyebuchi, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Mattia De Iulis (CA) Alex Ross

When Arnim Zola launches a catastrophic attack on New York City, he meets his match – in Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers! In the explosive battle that follows, two Captain Americas prove better than one, and Sam and Steve decide they might just keep a good thing going…

Tochi Onyebuchi (BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS), Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (KANG THE CONQUEROR) and Mattia De Iulis (THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES, INVISIBLE WOMAN) kick off an incredible new CAPTAIN AMERICA saga, and you won't want to miss whatv comes next!

RATED T+

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: $4.99