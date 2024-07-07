Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: Catalog of Wonders, Chizutokouro, graphic novel, JY for Kids, Kei Mochizuki, middle grade novel, Yen Press

Catalog of Wonders: A New Horror Middle Grade Novel from JY for Kids

JY for Kids, the middle grade imprint of Yen Press, will be publishing Catalog of Wonders by Chizutokouro and artist Kei Mochizuki

JY for Kids, the middle grade imprint of Yen Press, will be publishing a new children's book in December 2024—Catalog of Wonders. This novel will mark the fifth series in JY's recent prose expansion initiative, focused on publishing the English editions of Japanese novels containing short prose chapters rich with illustrations that appeal to younger readers.

Catalog of Wonders

Story by Chizutokouro, Illustration by Kei Mochizuki

One day, after bringing home some particularly bad test scores, Mashiro decides to run away. If only all those low grades would just disappear from his parents' memories… As he fantasizes about the impossible, a girl in an eye patch and a flashy pink hoodie jumps out in front of him, dragging a suitcase behind her. In her wake, he finds a mysterious black book with a list of dubious products. Instant Death God, Friend Gacha, Execution Set, Winter Only Ice Cream, ??? Goldfish…And then he sees it—a button to erase someone's memories. Just what are these strange items, and are they safe to use? You'll never know until you try, but do you dare?!

Catalog of Wonders contains short stories about customers who bought mysterious products from a young girl with an eye patch, leading to unexpected and frightful consequences. This excellent series is great for readers of all ages looking for a comfortable horror series as a breath of fresh air from the often gritty genre. Priced at $8.99 USD / $11.99 CAD, Catalog of Wonders is the newest title selected from the popular Tsubasa Bunko line to join JY for Kids.

JY is thrilled to add this new horror novel to its fun and varied middle-grade lineup, which currently includes popular graphic novels such as Svetlana Chmakova's Berrybrook Middle School series and manga such as Little Witch Academia. Young readers will be hooked on a captivating journey of mysterious wares and their users.

