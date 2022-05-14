Catwoman #43 Preview: Girls Night Out

The solicitation for this preview of Catwoman #43 teases a kiss between Catwoman and Harley Quinn. Thanks in advance for the click. Easiest preview image we've ever written! Check out the preview below.

CATWOMAN #43

DC Comics

0322DC113

0322DC114 – Catwoman #43 Jenny Frison Cover – $4.99

0322DC115 – Catwoman #43 Takeshi Miyazawa Cover – $4.99

(W) Tini Howard (A) Bengal (CA) Jeff Dekal

VROOM VROOM! We all have that friend we call when we want a wild girls' night out—and for Catwoman, that friend is Harley Quinn. It's a night of hip whips and hot laps at the roller derby, complete with a little road-trip crime. It might even be the type of girls' night that gets sealed with a kiss, if Catwoman's allies back in Gotham can hold down the fort while the Cat's away…

In Shops: 5/17/2022

SRP: $3.99

