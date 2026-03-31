Charlie Cox, Jon Bernthal & Frank Miller Art In Daredevil Blind Bags

Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: blind bags, charlie cox, daredevil, frank miller, jon bernthal

Charlie Cox, Jon Bernthal and Frank Miller all add original artwork items to tomorow's Daredevil #1 Blind Bags

Daredevil #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Barnett launches from Marvel Comics tomorrow (first page and love interest spoilery teases here) with a blind bag edition that will include exclusive covers and surprise sketch covers with original art and signatures by Charlie Cox, Jon Bernthal and Frank Miller. If you are very, very lucky… and follow Ultimate Endgame that did the same with Robert Downey Jr and Kevin Feige.

"Today, Marvel Comics reveals some of those surprise covers will come from legendary Daredevil writer/artist Frank Miller, and actors Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal, who reprised their roles as Daredevil and Punisher in Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again last year. A selection of Charlie Cox's signed copies will also feature artwork by influential Daredevil artist Alex Maleev. The anticipation for the new comic book run and the buzz around True Believers Blind Bags have made DAREDEVIL #1 the biggest Daredevil launch in Marvel Comics history! With over 300,000 copies already sold, it's not too late to join the excitement. Fans can still preorder the issue at their local comic shop today! Each DAREDEVIL #1 BLIND BAG will contain one issue of DAREDEVIL #1 with one of the following covers:

DAREDEVIL #1 COVER BY LEE GARBETT

DAREDEVIL #1 FOIL VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

DAREDEVIL #1 VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

DAREDEVIL #1 VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

DAREDEVIL #1 VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

DAREDEVIL #1 VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

DAREDEVIL #1 VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

DAREDEVIL #1 VARIANT COVER BY JOE QUESADA

DAREDEVIL #1 VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

DAREDEVIL #1 VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

DAREDEVIL #1 250TH HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

DAREDEVIL #1 BICENTENNIAL CALENDAR HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY SAL BUSCEMA

DAREDEVIL #1 BLANK VARIANT COVER

DAREDEVIL #1 MARVEL TELEVISION VARIANT COVER

DAREDEVIL #1 VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN (Available only in the Blind Bag)

DAREDEVIL #1 VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (Available only in the Blind Bag)

DAREDEVIL #1 MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES (Available only in the Blind Bag)

Rare Blind Bag Exclusive Variant Covers by surprise contributors including Greg Land, Mike Hawthrone, Mike Henderson, Justin Mason, Frank Miller, Alex Maleev, Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal!