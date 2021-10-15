Cheech and Chong Chronicle the History of Weed at Z2 Comics

Z2 Comics has quite a celebration planned for Cheech and Chong's 50th anniversary. No, you're not high as @#$%. Well, maybe you are. But we assure you, it really has been 50 years. Yeah, we know. Devastating. Look, just take another hit and you'll feel better.

The stoner comedy duo will team with writer Eliot Rahal and artist Noah Van Sciver, along with Bob Fingerman, Rick Veitch, Jim Mahfood, and Jason Gonzalez for Check and Chong's Chronicles: The History of Weed.

From the press release:

Comics continues to publish the best marriage of top tier comics talent with entertainers and musicians from throughout history, including those who could only be described as legends. Next spring, just in time for every cannabis lover's favorite holiday, the company teams with the comedy duo known affectionately as Cheech and Chong for Cheech and Chong's Chronicles! Co-written by the two comedy geniuses themselves, their first graphic novel is guaranteed to earn its place alongside such beloved classics as their 1978 film and album "Up in Smoke." Tommy Chong says "I'm so excited for everyone to see this amazing work from so many talented artists bringing to life the legend of Cheech & Chong. I can't wait to share this with all my fans." Cheech Marin says "Hey man, how's my driving?"

Here's how the comic is described:

Totally broke and out of weed, the world's most iconic stoners–Cheech and Chong–are in a bad way. That is… until they get a call that changes their lives. Cheech's old friend, a casino manager in Reno needs an emergency opening act for his rock show. If they can make it, the job is theirs. But what begins as a classic American road trip to score a**, grass and cash quickly morphs into a reefer-fueled toke through time in Cheech & Chong's Chronicles: A Brief History of Weed. This original graphic novel from Z2 Comics is the "real" history of cannabis seen through the bloodshot eyes of the legendary comedy duo, Cheech & Chong. Released in time for the celebration of the duo's 50th anniversary of performing together as Cheech and Chong, looking back through the history of cannabis and their own place in it, Cheech & Chong's Chronicles: A Brief History of Weed is a fictionalized history documenting marijuana's "influence" on significant people and events throughout time for a collection of hilariously hazy memories and half-truths as told by the masters themselves in partnership with comedian and comics writer Eliot Rahal (A Robot's Tale, Machine Gun Kelly's Hotel Diablo) and artist Noah Van Sciver (Grateful Dead: Origins, Fante Bukowski), with additional artwork from Bob Fingerman, Rick Veitch, Jim Mahfood and Jason Gonzalez! Cheech and Chong's Chronicles: A Brief History of Weed will be released in a soft and hardcover edition in finer comic shops and bookstores alike on April 20, 2021 and is also available to preorder now in these and a gorgeous, oversized slipcase deluxe format wraparound cover art by Bob Fingerman, as well as a matching slipmat, a gorgeous print set featuring work from Rick Veitch, Jim Mahfood and Jason Gonzalez! A third and hyper-limited platinum edition will also be available in a one-time signed edition with special packaging! For more information, visit https://z2comics.com/cheechandchong.

Naturally, the comic is set to be released on April 20th. The only question is whether the comic will come with a gigantic rolling paper to enjoy while reading it, or whether you'll have to borrow a page or two our of the book. Check out some covers below.