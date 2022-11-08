Christian Carnouche Brings Murky Waters All-Stars To Thought Bubble

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Christian Carnouche of Carnouche Productions is bringing Murky Waters: Tales From Beneath, making its debut outside of Kickstarter, at Thought Bubble this weekend. An anthology of eight comic book stories Murky Waters: Tales From Beneath is to examine "the blurred lines separating reality from imagination. The stories also explore life's big philosophical questions – What comes after death? How responsible are we for our choices? What makes a life 'authentic'? What separates a 'hero' from a 'villain'? How can we live beyond our deaths? Is our existence defined by others?"

MURKY WATERS: Tales From Beneath
Cover by Tula Lotay

Christian Carnouche, wrote all eight stories, (Meriam Carnouche co-wrote House of Cracks) drawn by some familiar names Gabriela Contreras, Christian DiBari, Alex Diotto, Matthew Dow Smith, Triona Farrell, Ismael Hernandez, Maan House, Allison Hu, Dearbhla Kelly, Ariela Kristantina, Roshan Kurichiyanil, Lala Narita, Devmalya Pramanik, J. Schiek , a very familiar editor in Erica Schultz, Cardinal Rae as letterer and none other than the founder of Thought Bubble, Tula Lotay, as the cover artist. Donna. A. Black, Iain Laurie and Sachi Ediriweera produced pinups for the Kickstarter campaign. Take a look at some of how it looks…

 

MURKY WATERS: Tales From Beneath
Ashes and Dust, lines by Matthew Dow Smith, Colours by Allison Hu
MURKY WATERS: Tales From Beneath
Breaking Down The Walls art by Ismael Hernandez

 

MURKY WATERS: Tales From Beneath
The Ocean Beneath
MURKY WATERS: Tales From Beneath
House of Cracks lines by Devmalya Pramanik and colours by Triona Farrell
MURKY WATERS: Tales From Beneath
Lost River art by J.Schiek
MURKY WATERS: Tales From Beneath
Lost River art by J.Schiek
MURKY WATERS: Tales From Beneath
House of Cracks lines by Devmalya Pramanik and colours by Triona Farrell
MURKY WATERS: Tales From Beneath
DARKNESS NEVERENDING – lines by Christian DiBari, colours by Lala Narita
MURKY WATERS: Tales From Beneath
THE GAZE – Lines by Ariela Kristantina, colours by Gab Contreras
MURKY WATERS: Tales From Beneath
Lost River art by J.Schiek
MURKY WATERS: Tales From Beneath
House of Cracks lines by Devmalya Pramanik and colours by Triona Farrell
MURKY WATERS: Tales From Beneath
Cogito Ergo Sum – Lines by Maan House, colours by Roshan Kurichiyanil

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.