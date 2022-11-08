Christian Carnouche Brings Murky Waters All-Stars To Thought Bubble

Christian Carnouche of Carnouche Productions is bringing Murky Waters: Tales From Beneath, making its debut outside of Kickstarter, at Thought Bubble this weekend. An anthology of eight comic book stories Murky Waters: Tales From Beneath is to examine "the blurred lines separating reality from imagination. The stories also explore life's big philosophical questions – What comes after death? How responsible are we for our choices? What makes a life 'authentic'? What separates a 'hero' from a 'villain'? How can we live beyond our deaths? Is our existence defined by others?"

Christian Carnouche, wrote all eight stories, (Meriam Carnouche co-wrote House of Cracks) drawn by some familiar names Gabriela Contreras, Christian DiBari, Alex Diotto, Matthew Dow Smith, Triona Farrell, Ismael Hernandez, Maan House, Allison Hu, Dearbhla Kelly, Ariela Kristantina, Roshan Kurichiyanil, Lala Narita, Devmalya Pramanik, J. Schiek , a very familiar editor in Erica Schultz, Cardinal Rae as letterer and none other than the founder of Thought Bubble, Tula Lotay, as the cover artist. Donna. A. Black, Iain Laurie and Sachi Ediriweera produced pinups for the Kickstarter campaign. Take a look at some of how it looks…

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!