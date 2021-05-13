Clownhunter Vs Punchline From DC Comics in August

DC Comics is determined to make Clownhunter happen. Bao Pham, the boy with a bat and a batarang dubbed his bat-bat, taking down clowns, in revenge for what the Joker did to his family – and all those who follow the Joker in one shape or other. And now getting his own special Batman: Secret Files one-shot in August, by Ed Brisson and Rosi Kämpe, as he targets the Joker's new girlfriend, and manipulator of Gotham, Punchline.

Bao Pham lived in the Gotham Narrows with his parents, until they were eventually murdered by the Joker. Five years after his parents' death, the Joker set his clowns upon Gotham City for a final war with Batman. Bao saw them setting fire to a nearby comic store and decided to take things into his own hands as the "Clownhunter", he started killing Joker's clown gang wherever he found them. Batman told him to get professional help, giving him the card of Leslie Thompkins and warning he'll come after him if he continues down his path…

Two of 2020's breakout characters are on a collision course this August as Batman Secret Files continues to shine the spotlight on other characters waging war against crime in Gotham City! Clownhunter's war on the clown gangs from The Joker War continues in Batman Secret Files: Clownhunter #1, a brutal tale written by Ed Brisson, with art by Rosi Kämpe. The untrained but focused vigilante stalks a boss-level clown, but his luck might be running out as he walks into an ambush set by Punchline! In a horrific parallel to his days at Gotham Academy, Clownhunter finds himself overwhelmed and outgunned…just the type of odds he likes!

This 40-page thrill ride features a main cover by Mico Suayan for $3.99 and a $5.99 card stock variant cover by Kofi Ofosu. Batman Secret Files: Clownhunter #1 arrives in comic book stores and on participating digital platforms on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Created by James Tynion IV and Jorge Jiménez, his first appearance was (briefly) in Batman #96 last year. Another murderer that Batman now has on his books. They must come in handy at some point.