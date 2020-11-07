CNN's Jake Tapper Really Loves DC Comics, Doesn't He?

Yesterday, commenting on Mike Pence's take on Donald Trump's speech to the media, CNN anchorman Jake Tapper tweeted out the observation "The VP always has the most affirming comments of what a fictitious President Trump might have said on Earth 2."

The VP always has the most affirming comments of what a fictitious President Trump might have said on Earth 2 https://t.co/jWsKQ9ADi1 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 6, 2020

Earth 2, of course, being the setting for DC Comics titles that are part of the "Golden Age" of super-heroes, which seems rather fitting.

But it's not the first time Tapper has revealed his comic book lingo. He is also a cartoonist whose comic strip, Capitol Hell, appeared in the Washington DC newspaper Roll Call from 1994 to 2003. He wrote the intro to DC Comics' MAD Magazine collection about Donald Trump. And he's been known to go to town on Twitter to school the world of the minutia of Superman's own power base, such as how the hell he shaves.

Because it's true, Superman's hair is very strong. 2/ pic.twitter.com/pNqX5APJaM — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 19, 2017

Sometimes he uses his own heat vision and a mirror to cut his own hair. 3/ pic.twitter.com/OAX0i20HAq — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 19, 2017

Other times he relies on help from his fellow Kryptonians. 4/ pic.twitter.com/83IeJBlA8Q — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 19, 2017

Truth is, this is a problem for Superman. His special heat vision reflectors need to be replaced frequently. 5/ pic.twitter.com/EUEBTzfwlG — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 19, 2017

And the whole burning-hair requirement of his alter ego has caused strife with Lois. 6/ pic.twitter.com/BNWOCsPkmF — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 19, 2017

In any case, @JesseKellyDC, the Kryptonian-American community thanks you for your interest and sensitivity to our needs. 🇺🇸 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 19, 2017

Anyone care to get his take on The Three Jokers? He's got to have one, right? What about 5G? The possibilities are Endless. Indeed, what does he think of Sandman?