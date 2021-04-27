So This Is Why #Colossus Is Trending On Twitter…

It's Colossus time! Tomorrow sees the launch of the Hellfire Gala, courtesy of the Official Hellfire Gala Guide. The big party on Krakoa for all mutants invited to attend, and expected to dress to impress. Arranged by Emma Frost, designed by Jumbo Carnation, it is also a chance for Marvel Comics creators to go to town in creating new looks for the regular — and irregular – crew. And naturally, because this is comics, a few pages from tomorrow's Hellfire Gala did a little leak. Some from Marvel, some not.

And this new look for Colossus was enough to get the hashtag trending on Twitter…

"No matter if I call Krakoa home, it is important that I always carry the /sensory of my country (with me. "The pride of Russia is in my blood — and in my style."

"A theatrical entrance requires the curtains to part, so this cape is meant to be tossed aside, revealing the shining colossus of a body beneath. The beard not only balances out the bristling ushanka, but begs the question: why has Piotr ever shaved? Facial hair not only highlights the Act that he is a walking expression of masculine power, but it also adds a flair of mystery to a figure some have written off as a plain plowman. What is he hiding, we might wonder. Beneath that beard. Beneath that steely exterior. Beneath those tight-fitting pants."

Tigh-fitting pants indeed. Colossus' new Russian looks was not the only sartorial example to get tongues wagging… Here are a few more examples.