Comic Book Distributor Disruption & Delays Over Christmas, Into 2025

Comic book distributor disruption and delays over Christmas and into 2025... it looks like it might get worse before it gets better.

Bleeding Cool has been covering plenty of comic book retailer and distributor disruption in recent weeks, after Diamond closed their Plattsburgh distributor early, and we heard tales of comics arriving by publisher that had to be sent back to the publisher rather than be diverted to their now-only distribution centre in Olive Branch. But Christmas week seemed to concentrate issues. Firstly, Marvel Comics decided to drop their titles digitally non-Christmas Day, despite most comic book stores not being open. But for those stores that were open, it was quite likely they didn't have the print copies in time. Some may have just got them today. Some next week. And it's not just Diamond, it has impacted Lunar deliveries too.

Chris Powell, Chief Sales & Service Officer of Geppi Family Enterprises, owners of Diamond Comic Distributors stated on the 13th of December, "As we head into the weekend, I wanted to provide an update on the progress we've made. While we're not fully caught up, we've taken meaningful steps forward. This week, an additional shift has been brought on and trained and will begin work Monday, December 16. With this additional labor, our goal is to make quicker progress addressing the bottleneck in order packing, which is where the most significant delays have occurred. I'll share another update as soon as I have information about their progress. I know the next two weeks can be a very busy time in both your stores and homes, and we will continue working to minimize this disruption. As always, we thank you for your continued loyalty and patience." Powell followed up on the 16th of December, "As I mentioned Friday, we have additional team members starting in the Olive Branch Distribution Center today. It may take a little time for them to be fully up to the pace of those who have been with us longer, but our Operations team is happy to have them starting on the lines. A much larger percentage of boxes appear to be on schedule for Tuesday and Wednesday delivery this week, but some may still arrive on Thursday. I know how difficult these shipping delays have been for both you and your customers and sincerely appreciate your patience. While the upcoming holidays will mean losing a day each week to Christmas and New Year's, the lighter shipping schedule gives us reason to be optimistic about continued progress. Additionally, we heard your concerns about recent invoicing issues and have identified and corrected some of the underlying software problems. We will be watching those processes closely this week to see if further modifications are needed. As we progress through the week, I will share additional updates as they become available. Thank you for your continued patience and partnership."

One Bleeding Cool reader wrote earlier in the month, "I've been following your Diamond coverage, but I've been surprised there hasn't been any Lunar coverage. At least 3 stores in SW Pennsylvania have not received their Lunar deliveries on time or at all. Last week, two stores finally got their Lunar deliveries on Wednesday and my LCS didn't get theirs until Thursday. Today, those first two stores only got a small percentage of Lunar stuff. No Absolute Batman. No GI Joe. No Transformers. My own LCS didn't get any Lunar stuff and the assistant manager said they have no idea when they're getting it. "

Jeremy Konrad, a comic store manager in Ohio, told Bleeding Cool, "So it's a race right now to see if I get this week's Lunar delivery or next week's first today. This industry is literally insane. Lunar: Switch to UPS. I'll pay the extra $5." He elaborated, "Lunar is usually fine for me. They use Fed Ex, and the local Ohio one is backed up right now and has been for weeks, so that's why this one is so late it's caught up in that nonsense. Next week, they used ups, so it's coming in a day. This last six weeks have been hell. Every single day it says it's out for delivery and never shows up. It's giving me an ulcer I swear."

Rod Lamberti of Rodman Comics, in Ankeny, Iowa, tells me, "I got Lunar yesterday and before that Penguin for next week already, Diamond for this week, of course, showed up yesterday during the sale. I just wish Lunar would send out the comics the same day instead of any day of the weekday. I need to get fired up and take care of Diamond today and hope not too many people bought the Image titles I foolishly ordered through Diamond instead of Lunar this time elsewhere. My sales went to heck in November and December. The only good news is making less than last year means less taxes on the store which is not much comfort."

This week, lots of comic book stores were preparing their customers for what was to come. Here are a few social media posts across the USA:

How did your store do? What did they get? What did they not? What about weeks to come? Is this just the beginning of the continued enshittification of all things?

