Comic Book Distributor Disruption & Delays Over Christmas, Into 2025
Comic book distributor disruption and delays over Christmas and into 2025... it looks like it might get worse before it gets better.
Bleeding Cool has been covering plenty of comic book retailer and distributor disruption in recent weeks, after Diamond closed their Plattsburgh distributor early, and we heard tales of comics arriving by publisher that had to be sent back to the publisher rather than be diverted to their now-only distribution centre in Olive Branch. But Christmas week seemed to concentrate issues. Firstly, Marvel Comics decided to drop their titles digitally non-Christmas Day, despite most comic book stores not being open. But for those stores that were open, it was quite likely they didn't have the print copies in time. Some may have just got them today. Some next week. And it's not just Diamond, it has impacted Lunar deliveries too.
Chris Powell, Chief Sales & Service Officer of Geppi Family Enterprises, owners of Diamond Comic Distributors stated on the 13th of December, "As we head into the weekend, I wanted to provide an update on the progress we've made. While we're not fully caught up, we've taken meaningful steps forward. This week, an additional shift has been brought on and trained and will begin work Monday, December 16. With this additional labor, our goal is to make quicker progress addressing the bottleneck in order packing, which is where the most significant delays have occurred. I'll share another update as soon as I have information about their progress. I know the next two weeks can be a very busy time in both your stores and homes, and we will continue working to minimize this disruption. As always, we thank you for your continued loyalty and patience." Powell followed up on the 16th of December, "As I mentioned Friday, we have additional team members starting in the Olive Branch Distribution Center today. It may take a little time for them to be fully up to the pace of those who have been with us longer, but our Operations team is happy to have them starting on the lines. A much larger percentage of boxes appear to be on schedule for Tuesday and Wednesday delivery this week, but some may still arrive on Thursday. I know how difficult these shipping delays have been for both you and your customers and sincerely appreciate your patience. While the upcoming holidays will mean losing a day each week to Christmas and New Year's, the lighter shipping schedule gives us reason to be optimistic about continued progress. Additionally, we heard your concerns about recent invoicing issues and have identified and corrected some of the underlying software problems. We will be watching those processes closely this week to see if further modifications are needed. As we progress through the week, I will share additional updates as they become available. Thank you for your continued patience and partnership."
One Bleeding Cool reader wrote earlier in the month, "I've been following your Diamond coverage, but I've been surprised there hasn't been any Lunar coverage. At least 3 stores in SW Pennsylvania have not received their Lunar deliveries on time or at all. Last week, two stores finally got their Lunar deliveries on Wednesday and my LCS didn't get theirs until Thursday. Today, those first two stores only got a small percentage of Lunar stuff. No Absolute Batman. No GI Joe. No Transformers. My own LCS didn't get any Lunar stuff and the assistant manager said they have no idea when they're getting it. "
Jeremy Konrad, a comic store manager in Ohio, told Bleeding Cool, "So it's a race right now to see if I get this week's Lunar delivery or next week's first today. This industry is literally insane. Lunar: Switch to UPS. I'll pay the extra $5." He elaborated, "Lunar is usually fine for me. They use Fed Ex, and the local Ohio one is backed up right now and has been for weeks, so that's why this one is so late it's caught up in that nonsense. Next week, they used ups, so it's coming in a day. This last six weeks have been hell. Every single day it says it's out for delivery and never shows up. It's giving me an ulcer I swear."
Rod Lamberti of Rodman Comics, in Ankeny, Iowa, tells me, "I got Lunar yesterday and before that Penguin for next week already, Diamond for this week, of course, showed up yesterday during the sale. I just wish Lunar would send out the comics the same day instead of any day of the weekday. I need to get fired up and take care of Diamond today and hope not too many people bought the Image titles I foolishly ordered through Diamond instead of Lunar this time elsewhere. My sales went to heck in November and December. The only good news is making less than last year means less taxes on the store which is not much comfort."
This week, lots of comic book stores were preparing their customers for what was to come. Here are a few social media posts across the USA:
Nostalgia Ink of Loveland, Ohio reports "The Diamond Comics shipment for books that should have been on sale this week will now arrive next week. No word on the books that go on sale next week. I have started moving to any alternative source for titles until Diamond gets its act together but comics from Titan, Boom, Dynamite and DSTLRY are all currently exclusive to Diamond."
Fantastic Planet of Plattsburgh, New York, that used to have a Diamond distributor in town, says: "Thursday, December 26th, 2024…Well, as far as comic book distribution is concerned, our adventure continues; our new arrivals from Diamond Comic Distributors arrives tomorrow, Friday, December 27th. We expect we won't have anything new on the shelves until 3:00 in the afternoon. We'll keep you posted. We did, however, get our copies of the big January Previews catalog. That's a good reason to stop by. And all our new DC Comics are here. Different distributor. Check your apps for what they shipped out this week. Also, today we put out clearance books on the table by the door, and everything on it is 75% OFF! Come in early for your best picks. Thanks for your patience, and we hope to see you soon."
His And Hers Comics of Greenfield, Maryland: "Progress is happening Next weeks new comics from Penguin and Lunar are in house for release on New Years Day. Mean while Diamond Comic Distributors things are worse not better. This weeks comics are tracking to be here the day after New Years Day WTH? one phone call in Tuesday asking why, with a promise to have an answer by days end, that did not happen, Another call in just now with the same response. Hell I could put the order in with Penguin tomorrow and get it quicker, depending on their response I just might. I would be willing to bet if Steve Geppi was still in charge this wouldn't happen he understands retail."
Green Brothers Comics of Arab, Alabama: "This week's Diamond books are in. Lunar (dc and indys) will be in next week"
Newbury Comics – Salem, Massachusetts: "Hope everyone's enjoying their week so far! There's a delay on Lunar comics again, but we'll make sure to update everyone when they come in."
Newbury Comics – West Lebanon, New Hampshire "Kidpool & Spider-Boy #1 is pick of the week! Lunar comics are delayed again. We will update you when we receive DC & Image comics!"
Flames of the Phoenix Comics, Little Rock, Arkansas: "Shipping Update: DC & Image Titles Delayed. We wanted to keep you all in the loop – unfortunately, FedEx misplaced the Lunar shipment this week, which means DC and Image titles are delayed. We know this is frustrating, and we truly appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this situation. Rest assured, as soon as the books are in, we'll let you know! Thank you for your continued support of Flames of the Phoenix Comics! Support local, shop small, GEEK OUT BIG!"
Universal Comics, Arbutus, Maryland: "Hey True Believers, it's a Christmas miracle! Both the Lunar and Diamond books showed up for New Comic Day! PLUS we're still running our Holiday Sale! Swing by and check it out!"
Dragon's Lair, Omaha, Nebraska: "Attention Comic Readers. Lunar is in and for sale today. Diamond arriving mid day tomorrow."
Galactic Comics and Collectibles, Bangor, Maine: "Our awesome selection of DC and Image have arrived right on time from Lunar while we have a few books from Diamond and the rest arrive on Monday. Swing in today 12-7 to check out all the great goodies we have!"
Main St Comics, Lee, Maryland: "DUE TO DIAMOND DISTRIBUTIONS DELAYS, Marvel comics released for 12/25 are delayed until 1/2. It is likely that next weeks Marvel comics will be delayed as well. This also affects Boom studios and a few other independent publishers.
DC & Image are on schedule"
Dreamwell Comics, Carson City, Nevada: "Our apologies, but the New Comics shipment for this week are delayed. We will update as soon as they are received. We are open for business if you'd like to come and down and get something you might not have for Christmas and or to use your gift certificates!"
Now Or Never Comics, San Diego, California, "It's the last New Comic Book Day of 2024! We've finally got all of this week's new books, along with a bunch of delayed books from the last 2 weeks. So if you've been waiting on something, chances are it's on the new book wall."
Midtown Comics, New York: "Due to distributor delays, our website update will happen later this evening with all the new products for the week. Additionally, our weekly newsletter will be delayed until tomorrow. Thank you for your patience and we look forward to bringing you all the new comic goodness as soon as we can."
How did your store do? What did they get? What did they not? What about weeks to come?