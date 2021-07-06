Comic Shop Owner Narrowly Avoided Death By FedEx

The owner of Kingston, Ontario comic book store SBT Comics and Games, Mark Fardella, had a very unexpected FedEx delivery that almost cost him his life. Last week a Fed Ex delivery truck crashed through the store's front window, almost killing both him and another FedEx employee. This was the first day the store had been allowed to open out of strict lockdown rules. Mark told CTV News Kingston "I kind of peeked out to see what was happening and just at the very last second I saw the truck so I turned and dove."

The news station reports that "On Wednesday as restrictions eased across the province, Fardello was getting ready to open his comic book store in the Bay Ridge Plaza for the first time in months when the unthinkable happened. The pickup truck smashed into the storefront glass door, almost killing him and Pat Ehrenberg, a FedEx delivery driver making his morning rounds. "I didn't see Pat diving, he kind of landed right at my feet and I just instantly assumed that Pat was dead." Thankfully, the store later confirmed Pat's well-being as well. You can see the whole thing play out below:

They report that Kingston police say everyone including the pickup truck driver was left without any major injuries. That the driver was a man in his sixties who lost control of the vehicle and no charges will be laid. But that "this just the latest setback for the shop which was broken into back on New Year's Eve, amid ongoing lockdowns with the thieves allegedly making off with thousands of dollars." Neighbouring pizza joint Gina's Pizzeria has created an SBT pizza with all the proceeds going to help the store. SBT is open again, from the back entrance. But Fardella also posted on Facebook, "As far as clean up goes, it's all covered. As far as financial support….we've seen so many incentives and gofundme's and people just wanting to literally drop off money. The ABSOLUTE BEST way to support us is to come in and be a customer. Choose us over the big guys. If you drop off money, we will force a gift card into your hands or throw product at you lol. Please understand that while we've been hit hard (no pun intended haha) there are so many charitable organizations struggling and we want you to buy from us and donate to them! We typically focus on the Kingston Food Bank and the Kingston Humane Society. Any cash donations (including any gofundme) will be held and used for our next drive to one of those guys." And here's what Mark would like to have done…

There suddenly seem to be a lot of close brushes with death in comic books right now. Be careful out there…