Comics Folk Remember the Late, Great, Richard Corben

Comic book people remember the late, great, Richard Corben whose death at the age of eighty was announced yesterday.

Glenn Fabry: Richard Corben died the other day. One of my big heroes. His most famous picture, despite loads of incredibly powerful images, is for the Meatloaf record. Like a Bat out of Hell

Maybe Moebius said it best.

"Richard Corben stands among us like an extraterrestrial peak. He has sat in his throne a long time, above the moving and multi-colored field of world comics, like an effigy of the leader, a strange monolith, a sublime visitor, a solitary enigma" pic.twitter.com/0RRZdYncx8 — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) December 10, 2020

R I P the great Richard Corben

I discovered him way back when (alongside Moebius) in an early issue of Heavy Metal magazine and instantly became a fan–His work was larger than life (in every way) and totally unique. pic.twitter.com/YMlFJsspno — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) December 10, 2020

Jackie Estrada: RIP the legendary artist Richard Corben, at age 80. He was inducted into the Comic-Con Hall of Fame in 2012. I was fortunate to meet him at a convention in his hometown of Kansas City in 1994 and grabbed these two shots of him.

Sad to hear of the passing of #RichardCorben ,one of my childhood favorites. I found love for comics through those classic Heavy Metal magazines and Richard's work always captivated me. RIP pic.twitter.com/GbT9Voht8V — Tony S Daniel (@TonyDanielx2) December 10, 2020

Richard Corben has died at the age of 80. Corben was an artist without equal in the graphic storytelling world, and a crucial presence in Heavy Metal from our first issue up through the present day. The art of science fiction, fantasy and horror has lost a titan.#richardcorben pic.twitter.com/joeKENFFUd — Heavy Metal Magazine (@HeavyMetalInk) December 10, 2020

We've lost a giant. Richard Corben was an original. He redefined comic art over and over, creating new coloring/ color separating techniques, drawing expressions and movements that most of can't begin to equal and producing a body of work that is still grossly under appreciated. pic.twitter.com/qXRHm0uvZQ — Kevin Nowlan (@KevinNowlan) December 10, 2020

The Marvel family is deeply saddened by the loss of Richard Corben, a revolutionary artist and decades-defining talent in comics. Richard's gripping and powerful work at Marvel and beyond will be remembered for decades to come. Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/WwgdoQ1fAF — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 10, 2020

John McCrea: Like many folks, the book on the left was my first encounter with the genius of Richard Corben, in 1978 and I guess that's what I am reading tonight along with a few other classics… #riprichardcorben #RIPRichardCorben

Richard Corben's back cover art to 'Anomaly #4,' November, 1972 RIP Richard Corben (October 1, 1940 — December 2, 2020)https://t.co/7o5kA6sFlM pic.twitter.com/7bP3ONewUQ — Cory Doctorow #BLM (@doctorow) December 10, 2020

R.I.P., Richard Corben…one of the most unique artists ever. When I was a kid and saw his color artwork in many a Warren magazine I was instantly blown away. I had the honor of working with him once on a Harvey Pekar story which of course I loved. pic.twitter.com/RTfqGoXUIl — Pat Brosseau (@droog811) December 10, 2020

RIP #RichardCorben. Among his mountain of work my favorite is this short. A masterpiece that's been borrowed from, passed around & referenced by comics pros no less than its more famous 'all-time best' counterparts. Indebted to @lewislarosa & @warrensimons for turning me on to it pic.twitter.com/RTZguIRrQD — Dinesh Shamdasani (@dinesh_s) December 10, 2020

Liam Sharp: I just read that Richard Corben died on December 2nd aged 80. One of my absolute heroes artistically. A sometimes painfully shy man he was never-the-less fearless in his art, pioneering his own unique technique and boldly creating epic, swashbuckling and erotic fantasy/horror masterworks unlike anything else in the comics world. The un-initiated will no doubt be familiar with his cover to Meatloaf's Bat Out of Hell, but for me it was his Den saga that utterly changed how I thought of comics, and also colour. I wrote to him about twenty years ago via his website just to say all of the above, and he wrote the most humble and generous message back – something I really did not expect. I wish I had printed it out, but alas it's lost to time now. Sad that I never got to meet him in person, but what a legacy! A true legend. I hope in death he was transported, like Den, to Muvovum, and is right now battling dramites and claiming a kingdom for himself.

Really sorry to hear about the death of Richard Corben. Loved all of his Warren work and only just finished reading Spirits of the Dead collection. pic.twitter.com/fndBrUVkx2 — Kevin Gunstone (@KevinGunstone) December 10, 2020

Richard Corben was a giant in the world of indie comics. Influential to so many artists. His work was always weird, always interesting. This is a painting he did called Under the Oak. Not his typical fantasy subject, but I've always loved it. Rest In Peace #RichardCorben pic.twitter.com/ozRUqKtAnz — Eric Powell (@goonguy) December 10, 2020

Rest in Peace RICHARD CORBEN. One of my favorite underground artists growing up. This is heartbreaking. Had a nice chat with him a year ago trying to get him to do a cover for me, but was too busy. What a loss. Damn. pic.twitter.com/w0Vxd3qFGX — Jimmy " Support my Kickstarter" Palmiotti (@jpalmiotti) December 10, 2020

Richard Corben drew a comic I think about a least once a week RIP pic.twitter.com/HLTrAnDANY — Michel Fiffe (@MichelFiffe) December 10, 2020

Walter Simonson: Richard Corben caught the last Panzer out a few days ago. In Rich's case, it could have been a panzer or a starship or a cabin cruiser. He drew them all – and everything else – with complete conviction. His was a singular vision that rendered a multiverse like no one else's – daunting, widely imaginative, raw, full of drama and dramatic lighting, inhabited by beings of power and emotion. The first Corben story I ever saw was his b/w comic, Rowlf, a page of which I've posted below. Once seen, his work was burned into your retinas permanently. A unique genius. My deepest condolences to Rich's family and to all his friends and many fans. Thanks for everything, Rich. Godspeed.

Rest In Peace, Richard Corben. We're saddened to learn of his passing, and wish his family the best. Thank you for the art and storytelling over the years—it was our pleasure to share your stories in Hellboy, Aliens, Creepy, Spirits of the Dead, and so many more. pic.twitter.com/nfONADkUTQ — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) December 10, 2020

Fango is saddened to learn that Richard Corben, the prolific artist behind such iconic imagery as Meat Loaf's BAT OUT OF HELL album cover and the PHANTOM OF THE PARADISE one-sheet, has passed away. #RIP pic.twitter.com/IobT2vkYMb — FANGORIA (@FANGORIA) December 10, 2020

Sad to read the news of Richard Corben's passing. Among his many great works, his HELLBOY stuff changed how I enjoyed that comic, for the better. Read THE CROOKED MAN or HELLBOY IN MEXICO (for starters), if you haven't already. Colors by the great @Dragonmnky pic.twitter.com/YbRI7pmwib — Adam Hughes (@AH_AdamHughes) December 10, 2020

Master Richard Corben died Dec 2, 2020 following heart surgery, as reported by Dona Corben 30 minutes ago.

What a shitty year. So so sorry, best to friends and family. — David Aja (@davaja) December 10, 2020

We've lost a legend. RIP Richard Corben. pic.twitter.com/kfLRgSJMtZ — Rick Remender (@Remender) December 10, 2020

Saddened to hear of the passing of Maestro RICHARD CORBEN. He was an art visionary and I became instantly a fan of his work very early on, marveling at his comic pages in magazines like Heavy Metal, 1984, & Creepy. His inks had a tridimensionality I haven't seen anywhere else. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/xrnWFAaOiO — Francesco Francavilla (@f_francavilla) December 10, 2020

I only got to work with Richard Corben once when we did the Bigfoot series. He could not have been nicer. When we finished I mentioned I'd like to buy a piece from the book and he replied by sending me a splash with a note that said "No charge for collaborators." Very nice man. pic.twitter.com/gLKMO8tjds — Steve Niles (@SteveNiles) December 10, 2020

I was very, very fortunate to have Richard Corben do interior art on a Swamp Thing issue that I wrote and @jonvankin edited (he also did a variant cover of Unknown Soldier #1). He was a giant and I'm honored to have worked with him. Here's some art from that issue. pic.twitter.com/37D23k88wM — Joshua Dysart (@JoshuaDysart) December 10, 2020

For decades, there was always such profoundly dark & unmistakably lurid power to everything that Richard Corben did. He never lost a step & never stopped being his own man. This cover was as close as I ever came to working with one of my absolute favorite artists. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/0bqPBTXVd9 — Jason Aaron (@jasonaaron) December 10, 2020

I'm so sad to hear this. I got to work in comics with almost all of the people whose work I had loved or admired. I never got to work with or meet Richard Corben. His "Unprovoked Attack on a Hilton Hotel" remains one of my all time favourite comics stories. https://t.co/dTxyVsgOHy — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) December 10, 2020

Richard Corben died. An absolute master of his craft. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/sa1K83r58n — Aleš Kot (@ales_kot) December 10, 2020