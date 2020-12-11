Comics Folk Remember the Late, Great, Richard Corben

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Comic book people remember the late, great, Richard Corben whose death at the age of eighty was announced yesterday.

Glenn Fabry: Richard Corben died the other day. One of my big heroes. His most famous picture, despite loads of incredibly powerful images, is for the Meatloaf record. Like a Bat out of Hell

Comics Folk Remember The Late Richard Corben
Meatloaf, Bat Out Of Hell album cover by Richard Corben

Jackie Estrada: RIP the legendary artist Richard Corben, at age 80. He was inducted into the Comic-Con Hall of Fame in 2012. I was fortunate to meet him at a convention in his hometown of Kansas City in 1994 and grabbed these two shots of him.

 

John McCrea: Like many folks, the book on the left was my first encounter with the genius of Richard Corben, in 1978 and I guess that's what I am reading tonight along with a few other classics… #riprichardcorben #RIPRichardCorben

Liam Sharp: I just read that Richard Corben died on December 2nd aged 80. One of my absolute heroes artistically. A sometimes painfully shy man he was never-the-less fearless in his art, pioneering his own unique technique and boldly creating epic, swashbuckling and erotic fantasy/horror masterworks unlike anything else in the comics world. The un-initiated will no doubt be familiar with his cover to Meatloaf's Bat Out of Hell, but for me it was his Den saga that utterly changed how I thought of comics, and also colour. I wrote to him about twenty years ago via his website just to say all of the above, and he wrote the most humble and generous message back – something I really did not expect. I wish I had printed it out, but alas it's lost to time now. Sad that I never got to meet him in person, but what a legacy! A true legend. I hope in death he was transported, like Den, to Muvovum, and is right now battling dramites and claiming a kingdom for himself.

Walter Simonson: Richard Corben caught the last Panzer out a few days ago. In Rich's case, it could have been a panzer or a starship or a cabin cruiser. He drew them all – and everything else – with complete conviction. His was a singular vision that rendered a multiverse like no one else's – daunting, widely imaginative, raw, full of drama and dramatic lighting, inhabited by beings of power and emotion. The first Corben story I ever saw was his b/w comic, Rowlf, a page of which I've posted below. Once seen, his work was burned into your retinas permanently. A unique genius. My deepest condolences to Rich's family and to all his friends and many fans. Thanks for everything, Rich. Godspeed.

Comics Folk Remember The Late Richard Corben

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  